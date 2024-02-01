Full Swing Season 2: Seven Highlights To Watch Out For In Second Series Of Netflix Smash Hit

Golf fans will be glued to their screens on 6 March when Netflix releases Full Swing Season 2 - and another glimpse behind the curtain of another tumultuous year in the world of golf.

Yet more seismic events off the course and some fairytale stories on it, 2023 was another incredible year to have cameras behind the scenes - and they left no stone unturned to capture every event.

The second season will feature many of the cast from the first time around, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick and LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson, but with some new faces.

So after the first season was a huge success, what can we look forward to in what is usually a difficult second season - but with everything that happened in golf, including a Ryder Cup, it promises to be even better this time around.

Along with having big hitter likes McIlroy back, there are some new faces in the line-up this season - with Rickie Fowler sure to be a popular addition as he ended his title drought during a resurgence that took him all the way to the Ryder Cup

Tom Kim had a brilliant T2 finish at The Open despite damaged ankle ligaments, and he'll be a character to watch out for alongside Matt Fitzpatrick's brother Alex - who also played well at Hoylake.

Both Ryder Cup captains will feature heavily along with Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark - and the cameras have been going deeper and running for longer this time around.

The man behind it all Chad Mumm revealed: "I think last year we shot 750 hours of raw footage like on our cameras and brought in another 3,000 hours of archive to tell the story that ended up being six hours of a Netflix show.

"This year we shot 900 hours and we got 10,000 hours worth of archive."

A Ryder Cup double header

Let's start at the end, and what should be the crowning glory of Full Swing Season 2, with Mumm revealing there will be a two-part finale to the series with unique access behind the scenes at the Ryder Cup.

Mumm says they had "unprecedented levels of access" to the biggest event in golf, and the two-part episode should be the icing on the cake of the second season of Full Swing.

"You're going to see a look inside the Ryder Cup that no one has ever seen before," said Mumm, and with so much happening in Rome even beyond the incredible victory for Europe, this is must-see TV.

From Patrick Cantlay and "Hatgate" to how the team rooms reacted after each session and, of course, the fallout to Rory McIlroy's fallout with Joe LaCava - this could be some of the best golfing television we've ever witnessed.

'That' Keegan phone call

This one may be tough to watch, but along with action at the Ryder Cup itself, Full Swing had "unprecedented levels of access to the entire team building process, including cameras rolling live with both the captains and the players as they receive their captains' picks".

That means difficult decisions of leaving players out caught on camera for the very first time - and perhaps none will hit harder than Keegan Bradley finding out from Zach Johnson that he'd not made the team.

Bradley has already spoken about it on the Fore Play Podcast - describing what it was like to get that call in front of the watching cameras.

"Why would they be sending a camera crew if I'm not going to get picked?" Bradley thought at the time, before suffering the most almighty let down, which we'll all now be able to see first hand.

"This is all real life, no one's ever seen this call before," added Bradley. "It was devastating."

The deal

If you thought the first season was dramatic with players joining LIV Golf, imagine what it will be like with all those cameras rolling with all those players when news broke about that incredible deal the PGA Tour did with the Saudi PIF.

Jay Monahan shaking hands with Yasir Al-Rumayyan on TV was the first most players knew of it, and several angry meetings followed when many called for Monahan to leave his job.

And by the sounds of it, the Full Swing team have caught some brilliant reaction that we just can't wait to watch.

"We start off the year and, you know, follow the first part of the season kind of culminating in an eventful early June announcement that kind of threw the world of pro golf into a really interesting moment of turmoil that we were riding along for," said Mumm.

"I think you'll be shocked and excited to see, you know, just how much we are able to show you what it was like on the inside during that moment in time."

How did Rory react?

Right from the start of the new Full Swing season we should get fireworks, as we'll get Rory McIlroy's true reaction to this 6 June deal - after for so long being dragged out as the PGA Tour's chief defender.

"Episode one picks up with Rory McIlroy, who at the time is No. 1 in the world and is thrown into a very kind of chaotic first quarter of the season," said Mumm, putting it mildly to say the least.

McIlroy eventually quit the PGA Tour Policy Board after feeling somewhat thrown under the bus, but only after some bitter exchanges with Greg Norman and then some no doubt heated talks with Monahan.

Expect an explosive start to the new series...

The Block Party

In amongst all the serious stuff the Full Swing crew managed to witness some incredible feel-good stories, and none more so than Michael Block's fairytale week at the PGA Championship.

Mixing it with the leaders, playing with Justin Rose AND Rory McIlroy - oh and yes of course hitting a final round hole-in-one just for good measure!

Block's story was a shock but uplifting one, he's a real character and watching him going through the week will again be superb viewing.

Once the documentary makers figured out what was happening at the PGA Championship, "they were all over" the Block story - as the really struck lucky with him that week!

A "moving" episode with Clark

Mumm says an episode focused on Wyndham Clark winning the US Open is "legitimately moving" as he goes into detail about his struggles with the game before ultimately achieving success.

He shares his episode with Joel Dahmen, who was a huge success and similarly moving in his appearance during the first season, and Clark discusses his journey from hating golf to becoming a Major champion - and the help he got along the way.

Clost lost his mother to cancer in 2013 and the emotional rollercoaster from that to winning the US Open a decade later may not leave a dry eye in the house as he takes viewers through his story.

"I think this episode's going to do a lot for de-stigmatizing the idea of therapy and how it can help professional athletes and anybody, honestly, be the best they can be," said Mumm.