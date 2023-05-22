Netflix 'All Over' Michael Block Story At PGA Championship For Full Swing Season 2
According to a tweet by Daniel Rapaport, Netflix cameras were present for Michael Block's thrilling final round...
Michael Block was arguably the star of the PGA Championship, with the club professional firing a one-over tournament total to finish in a tie for 15th. In the process, he secured the biggest payday of his career, earned an invite back to next year's PGA Championship and, how could we forget, made a hole-in-one in front of Rory McIlroy!
It was a truly memorable and inspiring tournament, with it being reported by Daniel Rapaport that Netflix cameras were, indeed, on site for the tournament, with a large part of the coverage focused on Block's incredible round.
Netflix was all over the Michael Block story. I’m sure that Full Swing episode might elicit a tear or two.May 22, 2023
Prior to his tee time, Block was seen on the broadcast being mic'd up by one individual, with Rapaport, who featured heavily in the first series of Netflix's docuseries, 'Full Swing', tweeting: "Netflix was all over the Michael Block story. I’m sure that Full Swing episode might elicit a tear or two."
Along with Rapaport, it was also reported by John Nucci that: "Full Swing crew was at Pittsford Pub last night too, I believe with Michael Block."
If that's the case, I already can't wait to see the episode and the insight into what was an incredible performance at the second Major of the year.
Full Swing crew was at Pittsford Pub last night too I believe with Michael BlockMay 22, 2023
Along with Block, it is believed that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were filmed for Netflix during the brutal weather conditions of round three, with series producer, Chad Mumm, claiming that cameras were on site at the PGA Championship for Season 2.
Mumm tweeted a few hints prior to the action. One of these included Tom Kim's mishap, which saw him covered in mud following a visit to a creek, with Kim laughing off the incident. Following the moment, Mumm tweeted: "You better believe this is gonna be in Full Swing."
The first season of Full Swing debuted in February with eight episodes following some of the sport's biggest names throughout 2022. The show documented all four of the men's Majors and culminated with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
