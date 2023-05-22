Netflix 'All Over' Michael Block Story At PGA Championship For Full Swing Season 2

Michael Block was arguably the star of the PGA Championship, with the club professional firing a one-over tournament total to finish in a tie for 15th. In the process, he secured the biggest payday of his career, earned an invite back to next year's PGA Championship and, how could we forget, made a hole-in-one in front of Rory McIlroy!

It was a truly memorable and inspiring tournament, with it being reported by Daniel Rapaport that Netflix cameras were, indeed, on site for the tournament, with a large part of the coverage focused on Block's incredible round.

Prior to his tee time, Block was seen on the broadcast being mic'd up by one individual, with Rapaport, who featured heavily in the first series of Netflix's docuseries, 'Full Swing', tweeting: "Netflix was all over the Michael Block story. I’m sure that Full Swing episode might elicit a tear or two."

Along with Rapaport, it was also reported by John Nucci that: "Full Swing crew was at Pittsford Pub last night too, I believe with Michael Block."

If that's the case, I already can't wait to see the episode and the insight into what was an incredible performance at the second Major of the year.

Along with Block, it is believed that Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were filmed for Netflix during the brutal weather conditions of round three, with series producer, Chad Mumm, claiming that cameras were on site at the PGA Championship for Season 2.

Mumm tweeted a few hints prior to the action. One of these included Tom Kim's mishap, which saw him covered in mud following a visit to a creek, with Kim laughing off the incident. Following the moment, Mumm tweeted: "You better believe this is gonna be in Full Swing."

The first season of Full Swing debuted in February with eight episodes following some of the sport's biggest names throughout 2022. The show documented all four of the men's Majors and culminated with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.