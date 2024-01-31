Netflix Full Swing Season 2 Players And Release Date Confirmed

Almost a year after Netflix docuseries Full Swing began airing, the premiere for the second season has been announced, with the all-important date for the diary of Wednesday 4 March.

The second season will feature many of the cast from the first time around, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick and LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson. However, there will be new faces, with players including Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose and Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson also among those taking part.

The first season offered a fascinating glimpse of life inside the ropes of the PGA Tour, and it could barely have captured a more turbulent time for the game, with episodes featuring players including Ian Poulter and Brooks Koepka wrestling with the temptation of joining the at-that-point unlaunched LIV Golf.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of touching moments too, with episodes focusing on Dahmen’s close relationship with caddie with Geno Bonnalie and the rags to riches story of Tony Finau among the highlights.

While details of exactly how each player will feature in the second season are unconfirmed, once again, the makers of the series – who are also behind another popular Netflix docuseries, Formula 1: Drive to Survive – have struck gold with their timing. Filming took place during 2023, which included the bombshell announcement of 6 June that the PGA Tour was in talks with the Saudi Public Investment Fund over a merger - news so seismic that the ramifications are still being felt today.

On the course, there was plenty of drama, too, including the four Majors, which featured LIV golfers teeing it up alongside their PGA Tour counterparts for the first time since their moves, while there was also the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.

Last year, there were also reports that McIlroy and Shane Lowry had been spotted filming for the second season, while it also emerged that the makers were "all over" the Michael Block story at the PGA Championship, when the club pro defied the odds to finish T15 at the Major.

Whatever the series entails, the chance to relive another historic year for the PGA Tour through the experiences of some of its biggest names promises once again to make for compelling viewing.