‘It Was Devastating’ - Bradley Reveals Netflix Filmed Ryder Cup Phone Call

We've often heard about Ryder Cup captains having to make the hardest phone calls to players who didn't quite make the team - but we'll soon get to see exactly how it played out when Zach Johnson told Keegan Bradley he wasn't going to Rome.

In what will be compelling but tough viewing, the second series of Full Swing on Netflix will feature Bradley taking the call that every golfer who has a sniff of the Ryder Cup team dreads.

Bradley has opened up on the brutal circumstances of him being left out of the Team USA side, which included a restless night's sleep followed by having his reaction caught on camera.

It could not have gone worse for the 37-year-old, who says having the camera crew come over gave him hope that he had made the team, only to have his hopes very much publicly dashed.

"I got a text from Zach, saying he you guys I'm going to be calling everyone tomorrow morning," Bradley explained on the Fore Play Podcast.

"I thought I've got another night now of sweating this out. I wake up, I'm very tired and I get a call from Netflix and they say 'Keegan we've got a camera crew five minutes from your house'.

"Why would they be sending a camera crew if I'm not going to get picked? For the first time I let my brain think I did it. Why would they be rushing a camera crew to my house?

"And as soon as I picked up the phone he was like a 'hey Keegan...' one of those and I look over at Jill (Bradley's wife) a second into the call and go 'no'.

"He was really nice and hung up the phone and, I mean you're all going to see this. This is all real life, no one's ever seen this call before. It was devastating."