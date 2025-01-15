Five Key Takeaways From Rory McIlroy's Hero Dubai Desert Classic Press Conference

Moving into his 18th season as a professional, Rory McIlroy is expected, once again, to have a big year, with the four-time Major winner getting his campaign up-and-running at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Searching for a third straight title at Emirates GC, McIlroy is the favorite in Dubai but, with a bumper field in attendance, it may not be all that easy for the 35-year-old, as the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton look to claim the crown.

McIlroy is going for a fifth Dubai Desert Classic crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, after a dramatic 2024, which saw McIlroy miss out agonisingly on a number of big titles, most notably the US Open, a lot of attention is on the Northern Irishman in what is also a Ryder Cup year.

Speaking on Wednesday in his press conference, McIlroy spoke openly about a number of topics and, below, we have noted five key takeaways from it.

Tom McKibbin's LIV Golf Rumours

Prior to the Team Cup last week, rumours started to swirl that 22-year-old, Tom McKibbin, is set to jump to the LIV Golf League, despite securing his PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour in 2024.

Both McIlroy and McKibbin are close friends, with McKibbin emerging as a junior golfer at the same golf club McIlroy learned his trade - Holywood Golf Club.

Speaking at his press conference, McIlroy revealed he has had several discussions with the DP World Tour winner, stating: "I have known Tom since he was 10/11-years-old and, as soon as he got the offer, he rang me. I had just landed in New Zealand. We had a really good conversation.

"I talked to him multiple times over the course of December to sort of get a feel for, you know, what he was thinking, and obviously what -- you know, yeah, basically what he was going to do. And all I could do is give my perspective.

McKibbin and McIlroy were paired alongside each other the Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I really like Tom as a person. As a player I think he's got a ton of potential. Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you're thinking of making. I think, you know, working so hard to get your Tour card in the States, something that he did, to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement.

"I think what he potentially is sacrificing and giving up with access to Majors, a potential Ryder Cup spot, depending on, you know, how he would play, it just wouldn't have been -- you know, depending -- look, I don't think anything is official yet. But if I were in his position and I had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn't make that decision.

"But I'm not him. I'm not in his shoes. He's a grown man at this point and can make his own decisions. All I can do is try to give him my perspective. Personally for me it would be a little disappointing if it were to happen but again, it's not -- I made it perfectly clear: I am not going to stand in your way if you need to make the decision you feel like you need to make for yourself.

"At the same time, I feel like he's giving up a lot to not really benefit that much, you know. (He was) Very open to hearing my perspective and I appreciated him calling me to get it, as well. But again, as I said, at the end of the day, he has to make his own decision, and when he does, whatever way that goes, I'm always going to be a fan of his. I'm always going to try to help him in whatever way that I can."

Focus Back On Golf

In November 2023, McIlroy resigned from the PGA Tour's policy board, with the move coming as the circuit attempts to negotiate a final agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"It's really nice to just focus on the golf," admitted McIlroy, who joined the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council in 2019 and then served on the PGA Tour's policy board from 2021.

"I feel like everything that's happened over the last few years, I've learnt from it and I've been through it, and it's been a really good experience in some ways. But yeah, I think it's time now. I'm still young-ish. I feel young. I'm at a point in my career where I really just have to look after myself and I really care about myself and think about myself, and that's what I'm doing going forward.

"It's nice to knuckle down. I feel like my game is in good shape. I've been close to doing some really good things in the game of golf over the last few years. I have done some really good things, but I understand that the window is very slowly closing, and I want to make sure I do everything I can to have the best career I possibly can."

TGL

(Image credit: TGL)

Another aspect has been the beginning of TGL, an interactive golf league that McIlroy founded alongside Tiger Woods and Mike McCarley.

After two events, there has been plenty of engagement on social media, with McIlroy stating the reason for its creation is "to try to engage a younger demographic into the game.

"We're certainly not trying to replace tournament golf. This is hopefully going to be complimentary to what we do week-in, week-out, and if we can get some more younger people, that sort of TikTok generation, into the game of golf and condense it into a bite-size version that they can enjoy and relate to in another way, that's really what we are trying to do here.

"Look, we obviously understand that this is very different from anything that's been done before, and we also understand it's not going to be for everyone. So if you're a complete traditionalist of the game, it's probably not for you, but that's fine. That's not the audience that we're going for. But it's been fun. The players have had a lot of fun. I think the TV audiences are starting to grasp it."

Time Off From Golf

After a 2024 that featured 27 tournaments, McIlroy has enjoyed his off-season, with the 18-time DP World Tour winner taking time away from the game to rest and recharge for 2025.

"I've been working on having fun. I took a couple of trips on my time off. Went to a Borussia Dortmund game on Friday night. Just doing things that I've always wanted to do. You know, went to New Zealand for a few days, which was a lot of fun which I've wanted to do for a while.

"Honestly just trying to enjoy myself. It's the only part of the year I feel like I can really unwind and do that. There's plenty of time from now until April to knuckle down and get the game in good shape, and I just wanted to make the most of the time off."

Worldwide Events And Schedule

Given that 2025 is a Ryder Cup year, McIlroy has opted to reduce his schedule this season, explaining that: "I'll probably play, including the Ryder Cup, something like 22 (tournaments). I'd say my DP World Tour schedule will be pretty similar to what it was last year.

"Obviously we don't have the extra event here in Dubai this year, but I'd imagine that my schedule sort of after the summer will look very much the same. If anything, I'll play a similar schedule here, and just shave off some events over in the States."

Along with the events in Europe and United States, a recent report from The Hindustan Times claimed that McIlroy could be teeing it up in an event in India.

McIlroy secured four wins worldwide in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Addressing the rumours on Wednesday, McIlroy didn't dismiss the idea, stating that: "I sat here last year and said that the Indian market is a very important market for golf. You look at what's happening next week with the International Series, you've got Bryson and a lot of those guys going over to play.

"India is a country I've always wanted to visit. I've never been there before. Obviously I know that there's discussions ongoing about an event that may be played later in the year, but I know that they are at a delicate stage. So I don't want to put the cart before the horse and say anything that I shouldn't.

"Obviously I'm hopeful that things go the right way and that I have maybe an opportunity to be there. But I think to say anything else at this point would be a little premature. But certainly I would obviously love to go to India one day and play there, whether that's this year or sometime down the line. But it's certainly something that I want to do."