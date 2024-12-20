Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Indian Debut In January

The International Series debut in India has been given a huge boost with news that Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed his appearance in the event at the end of January.

The International Series India will take place at DLF Golf and Country Club from 30 January-2 February 2025 and the Asian Tour event will have one of the biggest names in golf in the field.

With LIV Golf having a close association with the Asian Tour's flagship series, their stars often show up, and no star is bigger in golf right now than DeChambeau, who will bring plenty of attention to his Indian debut.

Home favorite Anirban Lahiri may have helped, as a Crushers teammate of DeChambeau he may have bent the American's ear about coming to his homeland for the event.

DeChambeau hinted in October that he could make his debut in India in order to help out Lahiri and support him at what will be a big event for golf in the country.

And with the news now confirmed, two-time US Open champion DeChambeau will be the first reigning men's Major champion to tee it up at a golf tournament in India.

DeChambeau told The Hindustan Times in October that he was looking forward to supporting Lahiri in what be “a very important week for him".

"I will support him fully, and if everything works out, I am extremely excited about the opportunity to play in India," DeChambeau added.

2024 U.S. Open champion and Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau to headline International Series India presented by DLF🏌️⛳️🇮🇳See you at the DLF Golf and Country Club from Jan 30th - Feb 2nd Bryson 🙌#InternationalSeries #LIVGolf #CrushersGC #ThisISEverything #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/cPpTdhrp33December 20, 2024

"I have never been there, but it’s a country that has fascinated me. I have always loved being a global player and I greatly enjoy playing in as many countries as possible.”

Lahiri added that "it will be massive for Indian golf fans if Bryson is there", and now confirmed he has had his wish granted.

India is the first of 10 tournaments to be played in the International Series schedule for 2025, which again will conclude in Saudi Arabia with the winner of the overall standings grabbing a place in LIV Golf the following season.