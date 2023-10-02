European Ryder Cup Heroes Due To Make Competitive UK Return At Dunhill Links Championship This Week
Three of Luke Donald's side are set to return from Italy and tee it up in Scotland later this week
Team Europe stars awoke with a collective hangover following a memorable night of celebrations after lifting the Ryder Cup, but for three of the heroes at least, it is back to the day job later this week.
Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, and Matt Fitzpatrick all played a vital role for Luke Donald's side in their 16.5-11.5 win over USA at Marco Simone in Rome on Sunday.
The trio contributed three, two-and-a-half, and one point respectively as Zach Johnson's side were defeated in a famous win for Europe, who had suffered a record 19-9 loss two years earlier. But the aforementioned trio don't have long before they are back in action over the coming days at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, which is played over the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.
England's Fleetwood was one of the pick of Donald's men with three points from four leaving the world No.13 full of confidence. While compatriot Fitzpatrick, who is joined in the field in Scotland by his brother Alex, claimed his first Ryder Cup point in in the Friday fourballs alongside Rory McIlroy.
Also teeing it up at St Andrews will be one of Scotland’s local heroes, MacIntyre, who was unlucky not to win this year’s Genesis Scottish Open as a result of an amazing birdie-birdie finish from McIlroy.
MacIntyre, who was unbeaten in Italy, heads a group of Scottish golfers including Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Richie Ramsay, Connor Syme and 2004 Individual championship winner, Stephen Gallacher.
Elsewhere, European vice-captains Nicolas Colsaerts and Thomas Bjorn are in the field too. As is Rasmus Hojgaard, who was in Rome and drove a buggy around for Europe while his identical twin brother Nicolai played.
Adrian Meronk and Germany’s Yannik Paul will also tee it up after just missing out on qualifying for the side when MacIntyre pipped them.
Ryan Fox, who recently won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, is the defending champion. Fox dedicated his victory at the Home of Golf last year to the late cricketing great Shane Warne, whom he paired up with in the popular Pro-Am format on numerous occasions, including finishing runners-up together in the 2021 contest.
Fox said: “The Dunhill Links has always been one of my favourite events. I was lucky enough to pair off with Shane Warne quite a few times. He was one of my idols and obviously losing Warnie last year it felt like it took on more meaning.
“I had a great final day on Sunday, and it doesn’t really get any better than coming down the Old Course with a chance to win the tournament and getting it done at the end.
“I’d always loved the event, the three fantastic golf courses, I love the format with the professionals playing with amateurs. To be honest I didn’t feel that comfortable with my golf game early in the week, then went out on Thursday and something clicked and I shot 66 and it just went on from there.”
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
