How Social Media Reacted To Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup Win At Marco Simone

On Sunday, Team Europe secured the Ryder Cup and continued their dominant form at home, with the undefeated streak on European soil stretching to 34 years!

It had been a tight and tense affair on Sunday but, with Europe able to pile in the points early, they were able to get over the line in a 16.5 - 11.5 victory that engaged many, many individuals.

Below, we have taken a look at the best social media reactions, with former European Ryder Cuppers sending their support to the side, as well as a number of huge names also sending their congratulations!

EUROPE IS ON FIRE 🏆🇪🇺#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/eiASuCaQ78October 1, 2023 See more

Congratulations @RyderCupEurope and @LukeDonald to turn round a 19-9 deficit two years ago is nothing more than fabulous. Every player contributing at least half a point. 🇪🇺October 1, 2023 See more

Massive congrats to @LukeDonald and @RyderCupEurope. Exceptional weekend of golf. Loved the emotion from Luke. Dramatic last couple of hours but they won this on Friday. Will always love this event whatever happens.October 1, 2023 See more

You deserve this Ryder Cup more than anyone else, @TommyFleetwood1. You are an incredible guy and as everyone knows an exceptional golfer.Love you.Congratulations Europe to get the @rydercup back. https://t.co/QuuqLIVVTYOctober 1, 2023 See more

Two years ago, Rory, crying: ‘I just can’t wait to get another shot at this.’4-1-0, his best Ryder Cup return, and the top scorer in the event. Worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/DgXt0JypJ0October 1, 2023 See more

The double is a fact🏆🏆🇪🇺🇪🇺 congrats to the @RyderCupEurope and Captain @LukeDonald for an incredible show in Rome!! ole ole ole https://t.co/jRkQCTalnSOctober 1, 2023 See more

💛💙💛💙 #TeamEurope Bloody brilliant 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🍾🥂October 1, 2023 See more

Well played Europe👏🏻 this Ryder Cup turned out to be a great one to watch! Loved all the passion shown on both sidesOctober 1, 2023 See more

Just beautiful execution from Europe from jump. Top players absolutely balled out, and they got meaningful contributions from the rest of the team. Another masterclass in teamwork and attention to detail.October 1, 2023 See more

The double is complete! 🇪🇺🇪🇺🏆🏆From one Team Europe to another, congratulations on a phenomenal victory 👊#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/BovobyZh2FOctober 1, 2023 See more

What an amazing @rydercup congratulations to #TeamEurope so exiting! Thanks bringing the cup back!October 1, 2023 See more

A triumph for Europe. Fabulous stuff. Sport at its absolute finest. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻October 1, 2023 See more

Thank you for your comments on a momentous week in Rome. 12 wonderful players United as a team, and one very classy captain to guide them. An outstanding Ryder Cup and some young golfers today, climbed the ladder to greater heights. Bob, Nicolai, Lugvig. They are the future.👌October 1, 2023 See more

Interesting moment, for sure. If Tommy misses and Rickie makes they halve the hole and Fowler is 1-down with 2 to play and still alive. Fowler treasure his reputation as a good sport but maybe he overdid it? He also denied Fleetwood the joy of gutting a putt to clinch the Cup! https://t.co/KuXlnLSGTAOctober 1, 2023 See more

Incredible! #Europe @RyderCup what a week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qA613CbXJiOctober 1, 2023 See more

This is what the kids would call an absolute SCENE. #rydercup pic.twitter.com/iAh25pB023October 1, 2023 See more

Golf ❤️#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/i8QE9PzU9jOctober 1, 2023 See more

What a Sunday.Congrats to Team Europe on winning the 44th #RyderCup! pic.twitter.com/RsOeH9bHiZOctober 1, 2023 See more

Nothing like the feeling of being part of a team, everyone in it together desperate to win to bring so much joy and happiness to so many people Brilliant Team Europe,and seeing those scenes with players/fans celebrating together, how can I ever think of retiring!…October 1, 2023 See more

My heart is full pic.twitter.com/dERKLydPB0October 1, 2023 See more

BOOOOOOOM!!!!! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/cP1aNVMcWkOctober 1, 2023 See more

For SeveFor Whistling StraitsFor LukeEUROPE BRING THE RYDER CUP BACK HOMETHE LEGACY CONTINUES 💫 @Jose_Maria_Olaz #RyderCup #RyderCup2023 #TeamEurope #RyderCupEurope #RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/boLJNI6mgcOctober 1, 2023 See more

What a win!!! Congratulations @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/7uBThaFnQUOctober 1, 2023 See more

HATT-ON 🏆🇪🇺#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/u2TgYp57VUOctober 1, 2023 See more