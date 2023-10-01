How Social Media Reacted To Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup Win At Marco Simone

Find out how social media reacted to Europe's 16.5 - 11.5 victory over the USA

Luke Donald gets sprayed with champagne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

On Sunday, Team Europe secured the Ryder Cup and continued their dominant form at home, with the undefeated streak on European soil stretching to 34 years!

It had been a tight and tense affair on Sunday but, with Europe able to pile in the points early, they were able to get over the line in a 16.5 - 11.5 victory that engaged many, many individuals. 

Below, we have taken a look at the best social media reactions, with former European Ryder Cuppers sending their support to the side, as well as a number of huge names also sending their congratulations!

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸