BMW PGA Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Ludvig Aberg On Course To Claim Back To Back DP World Tour Wins

FAVOURABLE WIND The wind has somewhat changed at Wentworth, with it helping the players significantly on the more difficult front nine. At the par 5 fourth, which has been playing as one of the easiest holes of the week, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka and Marcus Helligkilde all make birdies. In the group behind, Tyrrell Hatton finds the green and will have a mid-range eagle putt, so you would think a guaranteed birdie at worst. Rahm meanwhile finishes in a near identical spot to the Englishman and will have an eagle putt also.

THREE PUTT FOR SYME (Image credit: Getty Images) Golf is a strange, strange game! After making a stunning up-and-down at the first, Connor Syme produces an excellent tee shot on the par 3 second that goes straight over the flag. The Scot fluffs his first putt though and then fails to convert the second. He now moves to two back. Elsewhere, Adam Scott is enjoying his morning, with the Aussie -3 for the day thru seven, whilst Rory McIlroy fires a -5 front nine of 30 to sit at -11 for the tournament.

BOGEY FOR RAHM After a hot start and moving to within one, Jon Rahm fails to get up-and-down at the par 4 third after a mud ball with his second shot. In the group, Tyrrell Hatton follows up a great drive with an equally great second, he leaves himself a 10-footer for birdie and duly converts to move to -2 for the day and two shots back of Aberg.

BOGEY FOR THE LEADER Big moment at the first as Ludvig Aberg misses a short putt for par. He found the bunker short of the green and, after a reasonable shot, misses on the left side to stay at -16. In Tommy Fleetwood and Connor Syme's case, both make great pars after relatively poor approach shots. Fleetwood two-putted from over 50-feet whilst Syme makes up-and-down despite leaving 230-yards in for his second. The lead is now just one!

RYDER CUP STARS ARE FLYING Well, the big names are firing already this Sunday! Following his birdie at the first, Jon Rahm holes a lengthy putt at the second for birdie. He is now -2 thru two and just two back of Aberg now. Along with Rahm, Hatton has birdied the second hole, with Rory McIroy now -5 thru eight holes as he moves to -11 for the tournament. He is just five back, but will need to continue his hot streak!

EARLY BIRDIE FOR RAHM 365 yard drive at the first for @JonRahmpga 🤯#BMPWGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/qLfWr7nb5TSeptember 17, 2023 See more Following a 365-yard drive, yes - you read that correctly, Jon Rahm birdies the first to move to -13 for the tournament and three back of the lead. Up ahead, Viktor Hovland just leaves his birdie attempt short at the par 3 second, with Adam Scott birdieing the third to move to -10. Back on the first tee, the leaders are off, with Tommy Fleetwood finding the right rough with a fairway wood, Connor Syme finding the left rough and Ludvig Aberg launching a long iron to the centre of the fairway. Everyone is now out on the golf course!

BIG NAMES STARTING STRONGLY These players will need a strong start if they are to challenge at the top of the leaderboard and, for Tom Kim and Viktor Hovland, that's exactly what they've done, with both finding early birdies. At the first, Hovland sticks it close with his approach after a mammoth drive, with Kim putting it to 10-feet at the par 3 second for an early gain. Both are -1 for the day.

EARLY SCORES ParBirdieBirdieEagle@McIlroyRory is making a late charge 👀#BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/qJzX0SH1uCSeptember 17, 2023 See more Currently, the majority of the field are out on the course, with some low scores to be had! As of now, Rory McIlroy is -4 thru 7 and -10 for the tournament, with last week's winner, Vincent Norrman, -2 thru 5.

EARLY START For those wondering why we are starting early at Wentworth, it is due to potential bad weather later on, with heavy rain and storms forecast for this afternoon or, as we call it, a British summer's day! Leaders are off at 10.30am BST, so in just over 20 minutes time. Currently, FedEx Cup champion, Viktor Hovland, and European Ryder Cup debutant, Sepp Straka, are getting their final day's play underway at the first.