‘We’re The Left Side Of The Bus' – Team Europe Ryder Cup Party Underway

The Europeans have been making the most of their win over the Americans with some brilliant celebrations on the team bus

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre celebrate Team Europe's Ryder Cup win
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre led the Team Europe Ryder Cup celebrations
(Image credit: X @RyderCupEurope)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After three days of intense action at Marco Simone, the triumphant European Ryder Cup team have begun their celebrations, and, if the footage posted on the official Ryder Cup Europe X (formerly Twitter) account is anything to go by, it could get messy. 

The first real sign that celebrations had begun in earnest came with an image of Tyrrell Hatton, Ryder Cup in one hand, glass of beer in the other. That was tame compared to what was about to come, though, as it was followed by several videos from the team bus of the party getting into full swing.

See more

The first video sees the whole busload singing their version of Freed From Desire (with the words Europe’s on fire, USA is terrified) with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among the most enthusiastic revellers you'll ever see. And to think there were doubts over whether McIlroy would have the energy for five sessions at the course, let alone this!

See more

That was just the start, though. Next up, and with the song blaring from one of the team's phones, they were onto a stirring rendition of Queen’s We Are The Champions, this time with captain Luke Donald leading the singing.

See more

Just when you think it couldn’t get much better than this, up popped a third video. One of the keys to Europe’s success was the sense of togetherness they shared, but here members on either side of the bus are split, with one half singing “we’re the left side of the bus” and the other responding that, well, “we’re the right side of the bus”. Not surprisingly, Lowry is there again, singing his heart out for the "right side".

See more

More videos followed, with one of the team singing in honour of the man who got the team over the line, Tommy Fleetwood, together with some amazing dance moves from vice-captain Francesco Molinari, and another featuring Robert MacIntyre leading a chorus of 500 Miles!

Then we see Lowry (again!) and McIlroy drinking from the Ryder Cup (and judging by McIlroy's expression, it wasn't lemonade in there) before another chorus of "we're the left side of the bus" breaks out.

See more
See more
See more

You have to hope the bus driver had their wits about them as the team is creating some serious noise in the videos, but also, while they’re among the best in the business on the golf course, the least said about some of the singing, the better!

Not that it will be any concern for the team after a memorable three days where the Europeans started quickly and rarely looked in danger of letting things slip against Zach Johnson’s Team USA.

Following that emphatic 16.5-11.5 win over the Americans after the Sunday singles, it was never in doubt that the team would take the opportunity to celebrate, but, judging by the enthusiastic – and hilarious – way the party started, you’d have to think there would be more than one or two sore heads in the morning.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸