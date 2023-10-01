‘We’re The Left Side Of The Bus' – Team Europe Ryder Cup Party Underway

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After three days of intense action at Marco Simone, the triumphant European Ryder Cup team have begun their celebrations, and, if the footage posted on the official Ryder Cup Europe X (formerly Twitter) account is anything to go by, it could get messy.

The first real sign that celebrations had begun in earnest came with an image of Tyrrell Hatton, Ryder Cup in one hand, glass of beer in the other. That was tame compared to what was about to come, though, as it was followed by several videos from the team bus of the party getting into full swing.

The first video sees the whole busload singing their version of Freed From Desire (with the words Europe’s on fire, USA is terrified) with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry among the most enthusiastic revellers you'll ever see. And to think there were doubts over whether McIlroy would have the energy for five sessions at the course, let alone this!

That was just the start, though. Next up, and with the song blaring from one of the team's phones, they were onto a stirring rendition of Queen’s We Are The Champions, this time with captain Luke Donald leading the singing.

Just when you think it couldn’t get much better than this, up popped a third video. One of the keys to Europe’s success was the sense of togetherness they shared, but here members on either side of the bus are split, with one half singing “we’re the left side of the bus” and the other responding that, well, “we’re the right side of the bus”. Not surprisingly, Lowry is there again, singing his heart out for the "right side".

More videos followed, with one of the team singing in honour of the man who got the team over the line, Tommy Fleetwood, together with some amazing dance moves from vice-captain Francesco Molinari, and another featuring Robert MacIntyre leading a chorus of 500 Miles!

Then we see Lowry (again!) and McIlroy drinking from the Ryder Cup (and judging by McIlroy's expression, it wasn't lemonade in there) before another chorus of "we're the left side of the bus" breaks out.

You have to hope the bus driver had their wits about them as the team is creating some serious noise in the videos, but also, while they’re among the best in the business on the golf course, the least said about some of the singing, the better!

Not that it will be any concern for the team after a memorable three days where the Europeans started quickly and rarely looked in danger of letting things slip against Zach Johnson’s Team USA.

Following that emphatic 16.5-11.5 win over the Americans after the Sunday singles, it was never in doubt that the team would take the opportunity to celebrate, but, judging by the enthusiastic – and hilarious – way the party started, you’d have to think there would be more than one or two sore heads in the morning.