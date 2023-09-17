European Ryder Cup Final Leaderboard At BMW PGA Championship
All of the European Ryder Cup side made the cut at Wentworth, but how did they get on at the weekend?
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
European captain Luke Donald would have ideally liked to see one of his 12-man side win the BMW PGA Championship ahead of the Ryder Cup at the end of the month but, although New Zealand's Ryan Fox prevailed, Donald would have been thrilled to see a host of his key men finish well up the leaderboard.
All 12 of Donald's men were in action in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament where they all made the cut with seven of the side going on to finish tied 10th or better. The leading finisher was Tyrrell Hatton, who was tied second on 17-under after a final round 66 which saw him finish just a shot behind Fox.
Jon Rahm recorded a final round 68 to get to 16-under on his own for a fourth place finish, as he was left to rue some erratic play including four bogeys in five holes on the front nine. A place and a shot behind him in fifth was Viktor Hovland, who shot a five-under 67 for a 15-under total.
Tommy Fleetwood was sixth on 14-under after a level-par final round left him a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy in tied seventh, who shot a brilliant final round 65 that saw the Irishman get off to a blistering start on four-under-par after four holes.
In tied tenth were two of Donald's captain's picks as Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka both finished on 12-under. Swedish Aberg was no doubt disappointed with his final round 76 to lose top spot on the leaderboard, but he showed his class in the first three rounds as the newly-turned professional continues to impress on Tour.
Fellow wildcard, Shane Lowry, was tied 18th after a one-under 71 in the final round for a 10-under total, which was the same as team mate, Matt Fitzpatrick. Elsewhere, veteran and wildcard Justin Rose finished on five-under, with a level-par final round leaving him tied 36th.
Further down, in tied 45th, Robert MacIntyre closed with a 70 for a four-under total, while wildcard Nicolai Hojgaard ended up tied 64th after shooting 72 for a level-par total.
Pundit and ex-Ryder Cup captain, Paul McGinley, assessed on Sky Sports: "There was a lot of form from those guys. We are up against a very strong American side but we are in a lot better place than we were three months ago and I think it is going to be close. We were depressed after Whistling Straits but we have reasons to be optimistic."
Check out how all of Europe's Ryder Cup players got on at Wentworth:
EUROPEAN RYDER CUP LEADERBOARD
- T2 Tyrrell Hatton (-17)
- 4 Jon Rahm (-16)
- 5 Vitkor Hovland (-15)
- 6 Tommy Fleetwood (-14)
- T7 Rory McIlroy (-13)
- T10 Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg (-12)
- T18 Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick (-10)
- T36 Justin Rose (-5)
- T45 Robert MacIntyre (-4)
- T64 Nicolai Hojgaard (E)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Michael Block Makes Ninth Albatross At Home Course
The golf pro scored the rarest bird of them all at his home course, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'I Don’t Know What’s Going On' - Major Winner Calls Out PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall
Jimmy Walker gave an outspoken response when asked about the move to change the FedEx Cup qualifying numbers from 125 to 70
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Explains How Playing With Rory McIlroy Has Helped Him
Aberg is the overnight leader going into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after playing with McIlroy for the first two days
By James Nursey Published
-
Gareth Bale Makes Debut As Golfer In Video Game
The retired Welsh international and Real Madrid Champions League winner is an avid golfer and will now be appearing in PGA Tour 2K23
By James Nursey Published
-
Amateur Wins Third US Mid-Am Title And Qualifies For The Masters... Again!
Stewart Hagestad joined elite company as he became just the third person to win the amateur title on three or more occasions
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Robert MacIntyre Heckled By Spectator At BMW PGA Championship
The Scot was the latest player to be targeted by a fan as professional golf continues to grapple with the rise of sports betting
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas In Contention At Fortinet Championship Ahead Of Ryder Cup
The American sits four back of the lead heading into the weekend in a timely return to form ahead of the Ryder Cup in two weeks
By Ben Fleming Published
-
All 12 European Ryder Cup Members Make Cut At BMW PGA Championship
Ludvig Aberg leads the way at Wentworth as all twelve members of Team Europe made the cut following the end of round two
By Ben Fleming Published
-
BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2023 - Fourth Round
Ludvig Aberg will try to beat off competition from Ryder Cup team-mates to win his second pro tournament in three weeks
By James Nursey Published
-
‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’ - Max Homa Blown Away By Cameron Champ’s Distance
Max Homa was full of praise for Cam Champ's driving after the opening round of the Fortinet Championship
By Mark Townsend Published