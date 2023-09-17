European Ryder Cup Final Leaderboard At BMW PGA Championship

All of the European Ryder Cup side made the cut at Wentworth, but how did they get on at the weekend?

Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm stand next to each other at Wentworth
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Nursey
By James Nursey
published

European captain Luke Donald would have ideally liked to see one of his 12-man side win the BMW PGA Championship ahead of the Ryder Cup at the end of the month but, although New Zealand's Ryan Fox prevailed, Donald would have been thrilled to see a host of his key men finish well up the leaderboard. 

All 12 of Donald's men were in action in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament where they all made the cut with seven of the side going on to finish tied 10th or better. The leading finisher was Tyrrell Hatton, who was tied second on 17-under after a final round 66 which saw him finish just a shot behind Fox.

Jon Rahm recorded a final round 68 to get to 16-under on his own for a fourth place finish, as he was left to rue some erratic play including four bogeys in five holes on the front nine. A place and a shot behind him in fifth was Viktor Hovland, who shot a five-under 67 for a 15-under total. 

Tommy Fleetwood was sixth on 14-under after a level-par final round left him a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy in tied seventh, who shot a brilliant final round 65 that saw the Irishman get off to a blistering start on four-under-par after four holes. 

In tied tenth were two of Donald's captain's picks as Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka both finished on 12-under. Swedish Aberg was no doubt disappointed with his final round 76 to lose top spot on the leaderboard, but he showed his class in the first three rounds as the newly-turned professional continues to impress on Tour.

Ludvig Aberg walks with his caddie

Aberg recorded yet another top 10 finish on the DP World Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow wildcard, Shane Lowry, was tied 18th after a one-under 71 in the final round for a 10-under total, which was the same as team mate, Matt Fitzpatrick. Elsewhere, veteran and wildcard Justin Rose finished on five-under, with a level-par final round leaving him tied 36th. 

Further down, in tied 45th, Robert MacIntyre closed with a 70 for a four-under total, while wildcard Nicolai Hojgaard ended up tied 64th after shooting 72 for a level-par total. 

Pundit and ex-Ryder Cup captain, Paul McGinley, assessed on Sky Sports: "There was a lot of form from those guys. We are up against a very strong American side but we are in a lot better place than we were three months ago and I think it is going to be close. We were depressed after Whistling Straits but we have reasons to be optimistic."

Check out how all of Europe's Ryder Cup players got on at Wentworth:

EUROPEAN RYDER CUP LEADERBOARD 

  • T2 Tyrrell Hatton (-17)
  • 4 Jon Rahm (-16)
  • 5 Vitkor Hovland (-15)
  • 6 Tommy Fleetwood (-14)
  • T7 Rory McIlroy (-13)
  • T10 Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg (-12)
  • T18 Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick (-10)
  • T36 Justin Rose (-5)
  • T45 Robert MacIntyre (-4)
  • T64 Nicolai Hojgaard (E)
James Nursey
James Nursey
Contributor

James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech.  Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more.  His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.

James is currently playing: 
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸