All 12 European Ryder Cup Members Make Cut At BMW PGA Championship

The BMW PGA Championship presents one of the final opportunities for members of the Ryder Cup to find some form and fine-tune their game ahead of Marco Simone.

All twelve members of Luke Donald's European Team travelled to the Italian course for a scouting mission and have since made the trip to Wentworth to compete in this week's DP World Tour event where they were put together in four groups of three on Thursday and Friday's rounds.

And it's been a successful week for the members of Luke Donald's team as all twelve made the cut ahead of the weekend's action in Surrey.

Ludvig Aberg - who earned a captain's pick onto the team - continued to justify his selection just months after turning pro as the Swede leapt into a share of the lead after a second-round 66, featuring three birdies in his final three holes.

Aberg leads on -10 but there is a host of other Team Europe members in contention over the weekend. Just a shot further back is Tommy Fleetwood after the Englishman also fired a stellar round of 66 to get to -9.

A shot further back at -8 sits Austria's Sepp Straka, who made five birdies and one eagle on Friday to rocket up the leaderboard. Tyrell Hatton remains in contention at -7, as do Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick, who both finished round two at -6 and play together on Saturday.

Lowry and Fleetwood played together during the first two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry sit at -5 and -4 respectively, while Robert MacIntyre is a couple further back at -2. Three members of the team - Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard - all made the cut on the number and enter the weekend at -1.

McIlroy struggled during the second round but made a final-hole birdie on the 18th in almost complete darkness to make the cut, while Hojgaard bounced back superbly from an opening-round 76 to make the cut after shooting a five-under-par 67 on Friday.

EUROPEAN RYDER CUP LEADERBOARD