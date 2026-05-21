Another Putter Switch For Brooks Koepka - Who Reveals 'Huge Advantage' PGA Tour Has Over LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka is trying out another new putter at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week, saying he has more options for making changes back on the PGA Tour than he had during his time at LIV Golf.

As he plays his third week in a row, Koepka insists he has "fallen back in love" with the grind of playing on the PGA Tour.

Koepka also says that returning to the PGA Tour has given him better access to equipment trucks at events to make tweaks than at LIV Golf.

He also named what he felt was almost "a PGA Tour club" that he has only really seen since his return.

Koepka says his driving and iron play have both been "fantastic" of late but it's clear his putting has been his Achilles heel all year.

He's 141st on the PGA Tour in putting this season just to make the point - while he's third in approach play showcasing how well he's been hitting his irons.

And to help try and solve the issue this week Koepka has switched to a Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 for the CJ Cup - after some extensive practice with it.

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"Switched putters again this week for something I feel like released on its own, something I've been fighting a little bit," said Koepka.

"If I get the chance to tee it up, I want to play."Brooks Koepka is embracing the grind and ready to tee it up for his fourth straight week at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. pic.twitter.com/YS2R39mWCtMay 20, 2026

"I think it's one I've had. I might have used it in Singapore maybe last year, two years ago. I've used it before.

"It's something that just feels good in my hands. So hopefully I can just kind some confidence with it and build some momentum off of it.

"Hopefully I can just find some momentum with it and really kind of start building the groundwork and work my way up from there."

More equipment options on PGA Tour

When asked if any LIV golfers had been in touch about what his PGA Tour return had been like, Koepka responed: "I changed my number a while ago, so I don't think many guys have my number, which is great. So I haven't had to worry about too much of that."

And on his return, Koepka says it has been "a little bit overwhelming" to have better access to tour trucks to make changes on the PGA Tour.

"It's totally different," said Koepka. "Just to have so many options, it's maybe a little bit overwhelming, because access to equipment trucks, grip changes, things like that, sometimes I wasn't privy to over the last four, five years. During majors was kind of the only time you saw it.

"So to be back out here and have the opportunity to if you need to make a slight change in something, it's a whole lot easier.

"Just more access to everything, I think, has been a huge advantage."

Koepka added that one club he'd not seen much of on LIV Golf was the mini driver.

"The mini driver, I haven't even - I don't want to say, but it's kind of like - it feels like a PGA Tour club because I never saw it until maybe the end of last year," he added,

"I watched guys hit it. It's only out here. I haven't seen many other guys use it."

Koepka enjoying the PGA Tour grind

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka has no qualms playing for a third week running at the CJ Cup, and stated again how much he's enjoying being back on the PGA Tour grind.

"Every week is a new fresh start for me, and obviously with my penalty I'm not allowed to play every event, and if I get the chance to tee up, I want to play," said Koepka.

"I've mentioned it a couple times, I've kind of fallen back in love with this. I'm enjoying the grind. I'm enjoying battling it out here.

"It's just a newfound love, a newfound passion for the game, and something that I'm really, really enjoying being back on the road and grinding it out and trying to find it in the dirt. I think there's something to be said about that.

"Each week is becoming more and more fun, and I very much enjoy that."