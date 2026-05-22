'Finally I Felt Good With The Putter' - Has Brooks Koepka Found A Winning Formula?
Brooks Koepka's latest putter switch may just have done the trick, which could see him become a big problem for the rest of the PGA Tour
Could Brooks Koepka have finally found his best putting form again?
It certainly looked that way judging by his performance on the greens during his eight-under round of 63 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Thursday.
Koepka made another putter switch for this week's PGA Tour event, returning to the Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 - and it did the trick as he posted his second-best putting round of the season.
Koepka was 10th in the field at TPC Craig Ranch with his +2.563 Strokes Gained: Putting only bettered this season by his second round at the Cognizant Classic.
"Finally, I felt good with the putter," said Koepka after his round. "I felt good the last few days with it when I was working in my studio.
"Then when I got here, it felt very comfortable. Rick said the same thing from watching. Which also kind of helps build a little confidence, what you feel versus the reality of it.
"Just happy with the way everything went today."
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Koepka detailed before the tournament how he's been grinding away in a home putting studio he has at his house - working on both his stroke and with a variety of different flat sticks.
And if Koepka has managed to find the key on the greens then he could be in business as the rest of his game has been more than solid this year.
Brooks Koepka's season stats
Overall, Koepka ranked eighth tee-to-green on the PGA Tour this season, but his putting was way below standard as he came in down in 141st.
He's been slightly hit-and-miss both off the tee and around the greens, ranking 41st and 48th respectively but in general the numbers have been pretty solid.
Koepka's driving numbers have also been positive ever since The Masters, when he noticed his driver was on the wrong setting.
It's with the irons that Koepka has really impressed so far this year though - ranking third on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach this season.
He's had some nightmares on the greens though, with numbers such as -2.39 in Strokes Gained: Putting at the Farmers Insurance Open and -1.64 at the WM Phoenix Open.
"I feel like I'm in complete control," Koepka said of his overall game pre-tournament, but admitted that not seeing putts drop was annoying him into making mistakes with his approaches at the PGA Championship.
Now, after such a good start, he hopes to keep it going and challenge for a first regular PGA Tour victory since the 2021 WM Phoenix Open.
"I feel like I've been playing well, the results just haven't been there, mainly because of the putter, but I feel like I'm knocking on the door, and I'm very, very close," said Koepka. "I would love to have a chance come Sunday."
It's been a tough return from LIV Golf so far for Koepka, but with the rest of his game in such good order, if Koepka has finally found the right putting formula then the rest of the PGA Tour will need to watch out.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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