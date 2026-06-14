Hand Injury Forces Brooks Koepka To Withdraw From RBC Canadian Open Days Before Start Of US Open

Just four days before Brooks Koepka is due to tee it up in the US Open in pursuit of his third title at the Major, he has withdrawn from the final round of the RBC Canadian Open with a hand injury.

While the timing is concerning, given how close the US Open is, it is to be hoped his decision not to take part in the final round at TPC Toronto is precautionary so as not to aggravate the injury, which he picked up on Saturday.

Following the third round, where Koepka carded a two-over 72 to fall out of contention, he explained he had been struggling with gripping his club throughout the day.

He explained: “Yeah, I don't know what it is. I'm struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can't grip it.

"So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose, it was kind of numb. I don't know what the deal was but hopefully we'll figure it out."

Koepka, who received some treatment for the issue at the 11th tee box, added: "Yeah, the whole warm-up, I felt fine, I was absolutely good. Then got to the range and went to grip the club and I just couldn't even grip it.

"So it lasted - it was all day. Felt better the last few holes. I don't know if that's just the meds kicked in or what it is. But hopefully we'll figure it out now."

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Koepka's withdrawal comes days before the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, where he won the title in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka, who resumed his PGA Tour career at the start of the year after four seasons with LIV Golf, has been finding some strong form in recent weeks.

That included T11 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and T14 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Before his injury at TPC Toronto, he had been set for an even better finish after rounds of 64 and 68 kept him in the hunt before his issues on Saturday led to him dropping out of the top 30.

He will be hoping the treatment he receives on the injury over the coming days means he will be ready to go for the first round of the US Open on Thursday, particularly as it is being held at the scene of his second triumph at the Major, Shinnecock Hills.