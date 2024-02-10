15 Things You Didn't Know About Andrew Novak
Get to know the American PGA Tour player, Andrew Novak, a little better with these facts
1. Andrew Novak was born 31st March 1995 in Raleigh, North Carolina
2. He attended and graduated from Academic Magnet High School, before attending Wofford College in South Carolina
3. His earliest golf memory came when he was just three-years-old. During a college tournament, Carl Pettersson handed him a golf ball with the North Carolina State logo on it. Novak still has that ball today
4. During his amateur days, he enjoyed a successful career, with the standout being the 2017 Southern Conference Player of the Year
5. A big basketball fan, Novak was the 2017 Wofford Intramural Basketball champion
6. It seems that Novak has always been obsessed by golf, with his first job a range assistant at 16 years old
7. After his success as an amateur, Novak turned professional in 2017
8. Plying his trade on a number of different Tours, the American picked up his first professional win in 2020 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour
9. One superstition Novak has is that he always marks his ball with the same coin
10. In January 2021, Novak married his wife, Maddie. The pair had been dating since College and Maddie regularly attends events with Novak
11. In August 2021, Novak secured his PGA Tour card alongside Will Zalatoris. In a social media post, the American wrote "4 years of hard work and continued support from some awesome people. We finally did it!!"
12. A big sports fan, Novak is a supporter of MLB team Atlanta Braves
13. At the end of October 2022, he was inducted into Wofford College's Hall of Fame
14. He has been on ESPN SportsCenter's top-10 plays, with a video surfacing of Novak holing a 100-foot putt in 2016
15. Although he is currently yet to win on the PGA Tour, Novak has had a number of close calls. Along with the close calls, he very nearly lost his PGA Tour card in 2023 via dramatic circumstances. Playing in the FedEx Cup Fall Series, Novak lost his ball on the 18th hole in the final event but, after a clutch bogey, he finished 122nd, just inside the top 125 number.
HOW FAR DOES ANDREW NOVAK DRIVE THE BALL?
During the 2023 PGA Tour season, Novak averaged 299.7 yards off the tee, which ranked him 102nd in Driving Distance. The year before that he averaged 297.1 to sit 120th in the long drive rankings.
