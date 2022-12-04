'Don’t Copy My Swing, Copy Rory’s' - Tiger Gives Advice To Son Charlie

Charlie Woods has found his name floated about on the internet since his first appearance alongside his dad at the PNC Championship. Obviously, being the son of arguably the most famous golfer to ever live is going to have some pressure, however, Charlie has developed a new reputation within golf due to his own game.

Not only did Charlie shoot his best ever round with Tiger caddying for him (opens in new tab), but his father has now revealed an incredible story which involves telling Charlie to copy Rory McIlroy’s swing, not his, after his son's swing went viral (opens in new tab)after a video was released at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship.

People across the internet described Charlie’s swing as a cross between his father's and McIlroy’s, which has made Tiger make his son aware that he wants Charlie’s swing to look more like the Northern Irishman’s.

Which golfer does Charlie Woods’ swing resemble the most? 👀 (🎥: @nb3jgnc) pic.twitter.com/Bko9hgAlxGNovember 8, 2022 See more

“I told [Charlie], ‘don’t copy my swing, copy Rory’s,’” Woods said during the third round of the Hero World Challenge (opens in new tab). “Have you ever seen Rory off balance in a shot?” Woods asked Dan Hicks and Paul Azinger.

“Not ever. That’s one of the things my dad instilled in me, is that you should be able to balance and hold your finish until the ball rolls and stops. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

The 46 year-old has even come out and said that his son is already outdriving him off the tee and, although Charlie hasn't beaten his dad yet, that isn’t far away either. Despite having to pull out of the Hero World Challenge due to developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot (opens in new tab), Tiger's desire and drive to win a tournament is still there.

Within the interview, Tiger stated that he not only wants another PGA Tour win, he wants “another big one too”, referring to yet another Major title. He went on to add that he still believes he has the game to take on today's top talent, but it's the walking that he needs to get figured out.

Set to appear in The Match alongside McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (opens in new tab), we will see the father-son partnership of Tiger and Charlie at the PNC Championship later this month.

Charlie Woods Look out PGA...he's growing up!😲 pic.twitter.com/VMPn4Dn3WsNovember 30, 2022 See more

Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas (opens in new tab)