Hero World Challenge Purse, Prize Money And Field

The Hero World Challenge takes place at Albany in the Bahamas, with some of the world’s best players among the 20-man field.

One player who is missing is five-time winner of the tournament, Tiger Woods. The 46-year-old has developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, meaning the tournament’s host has been forced to withdraw. That leaves a place for World No.29 Sepp Straka.

Last year, Norwegian Viktor Hovland won by one shot over American Scottie Scheffler to claim the winner’s share of $1m. Both players return for this year’s tournament, but they will face stiff competition if they are to finish as high up the leaderboard.

Jon Rahm, who won the tournament in 2018 and finished runner-up the year after, is also in the field. The Spaniard has been in excellent form of late, including winning the DP World Tour Championship at Dubai’s Earth Course earlier in the month. He’ll be confident of continuing that impressive form and claiming his second Hero World Challenge title.

Another player who has been in top form in recent months is Tony Finau. The American has three wins since July, with the most recent being the PGA Tour’s Houston Open just over two weeks ago. Jordan Spieth, who won the tournament in 2014, is also appearing, as is World No.6 Xander Schauffele. There are three other players from the world’s top 10 participating this week – World No.8 Justin Thomas, World No.9 Matt Fitzpatrick and World No.10 Collin Morikawa.

Another player to keep an eye on will be PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, while Tom Kim, undoubtedly another of the breakout stars of 2022, also appears. Elsewhere, BMW PGA Championship winner Shane Lowry replaces Will Zalatoris, who was named in the original field, while Corey Conners comes in for Hideki Matsuyama.

Players will be competing for a $3.5m purse, with the winner once again claiming $1m and the runner-up earning $350,000. Meanwhile, it’s not just prize money that players can earn. That’s because even though the Hero World Challenge, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, is not an official PGA Tour event, Official World Golf Ranking points are on offer.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge.

Hero World Challenge 2022 Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,000,000 2nd $375,000 3rd $225,000 4th $150,000 5th $135,000 6th $120,000 7th $115,000 8th $113,000 9th $112,000 10th $110,000 11th $109,000 12th $108,000 13th $107,000 14th $106,000 15th $105,000 16th $104,000 17th $103,000 18th $102,000 19th $101,000 20th $100,000

Hero World Challenge Field 2022

Burns, Sam

Conners, Corey

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Im, Sungjae

Kim, Tom

Kisner, Kevin

Lowry, Shane

Morikawa, Collin

Rahm, Jon

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Spieth, Jordan

Straka, Sepp

Thomas, Justin

Young, Cameron

How Many Players Are In The Hero World Challenge? The Hero World Challenge features 20 of the world's best players, an increase of four from the 16 who took part between its inception in 2000 and 2008, when the size of the field increased to 18.