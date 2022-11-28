Tiger Woods Out Of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods’ long-awaited return to action will have to wait a while longer after the 15-time Major winner withdrew from this week’s Hero World Challenge after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

The 46-year-old made the announcement on Twitter just days before he was due to tee it up in the event he hosts at Albany in the Bahamas. He explained: “In my preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk. After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship.”

Plantar fasciitis is a common condition that involves the inflammation of tissue situated along the base of the foot connecting the heel bone to the toes. Symptoms include stabbing pain in the bottom of the foot, and it can lead to chronic heel pain if ignored. While Woods will instead concentrate on hosting duties for this week’s tournament as he recovers from the setback, it isn’t long until we should see him in action.

The Match, where Woods is due to team up with Rory McIlroy as they take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, takes place at the Pelican Club in Florida on 10 December. Following that, Woods is expected to take part in the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie on 15 December.

Woods's last competitive appearance came at the 150th Open in July. That followed two earlier appearances in 2022 - The Masters and PGA Championship - in a comeback year after a career-threatening injury to his leg in a car crash in 2021. The appearances in those tournaments yielded mixed results, while it was clear at times that Woods' leg injury was still bothering him.

Both Woods and his supporters will be hoping he is ready to play the two tournaments following the Hero World Challenge and that he emerges unscathed. Despite Woods' absence this week, a strong field is appearing at the tournament, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Spieth and Thomas.

