Could Rory McIlroy Win All Four Majors This Year? The Betting Odds Say There's A Chance But What's The Reality?

It's been an impossible mission for any golfer in modern history, even the greatest of all time, but Rory McIlroy is a fairly short odds price to win all four Majors this year.

Tiger Woods famously won four Majors in a row in his Tiger Slam of 2000-01 but never managed to win all of them in the one calendar year.

Woods won three Majors in 2000, the same number as Ben Hogan managed in 1953, while Bobby Jones did manage the 'old' calendar Grand Slam in 1930 with wins in the Open, US Open, Amateur and US Amateur Championships.

His epic victory at The Masters means McIlroy is the only man able to make it a clean sweep this year, and his betting odds of just +7500 (75/1) make it sound a lot more likely than it is in reality.

Why is this? Well, firstly because of his superb form to start 2025, but then also getting that monkey off his back at Augusta National will free up his swing even more going forward.

But also because of the way the rest of the Majors line up for him, starting at a Quail Hollow course that he's mastered over the years with four victories in the PGA Tour event held there.

McIlroy has a stunning recent US Open record despite just failing to add a second title, while The Open will be held in his own back yard at Royal Portrush, so have the stars aligned for the Northern Irishman to achieve the unthinkable?

His Augusta victory has taken the hype into overdrive as we head towards the PGA Championship, but is it all just hype or is there some substance to McIlroy being fancied in some quarters to win the lot?

How many Majors will McIlroy win in 2025?

McIlroy is either favorite or second favorite for all three remaining Major championships this year - including the next one at Quail Hollow.

The fact Jordan Spieth labelled it Rory McIlroy Country Club shows you just how well the four-time winner at the venue just loves to dismantle the field when he plays there.

McIlroy's also just lost out on a fifth Quail Hollow win in a playoff and is a cumulative 102 under par across his last 50 rounds at the North Carolina venue, so is rightly among the favorites.

If he adds a third Wanamaker Trophy to his CV then the clean sweep hype will enter another level, as it's then on to a US Open test at Oakmont that should play to McIlroy's strengths off the tee.

And although he suffered the agony of his late collapse last year, he's got a superb record in the US Open with back-to-back seconds making it six straight top 10 finishes.

That's some run in what's usually the hardest Major of the lot, so there's a lot to like about McIlroy's chances of winning a second US Open title.

And then - can you imagine the scenes at Royal Portrush if McIlroy returns to Northern Ireland having won three Majors and looking to complete a historic clean sweep?

The place was electric when he made that brilliant Friday charge to try and make the cut in 2019 after a horror first round, well times that by infinity and you're around about what it would sound like.

Why McIlroy has no chance of calendar Grand Slam

So, McIlroy has huge chances in all three remaining Majors, but history tells us he'll be lucky to win more than one other this year, with Woods and Hogan the only players to win three modern Majors in a year.

Plenty of players have won twice in a year, McIlroy himself won back-to-back at the 2014 Open and PGA Championship so he's no stranger to that.

But it's the strength of fields, the depth of talent, the toughness of just getting over the line in a Major and the immense pressure that makes this an impossible task.

McIlroy thought the weight of history in becoming the sixth career Grand Slam winner was tough to deal with - imagine playing at Portrush trying to do something even Woods and Jack Nicklaus couldn't do?

He's a tremendous talent, and few can match him on his day, and in a way a victory at the PGA Championship would be brilliant to keep this hope alive heading to the US Open, but I'm sorry, 75/1 doesn't even come close to covering what the actual odds are of McIlroy pulling this off are.