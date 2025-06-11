The Stats That Show Rory McIlroy Shouldn't Be Overlooked At Oakmont
Rory McIlroy has drifted in the markets for the US Open after missing the cut last week, but history suggests he may be worth keeping on side at Oakmont
The RBC Canadian Open last week was a serious disappointment for the World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Off the tee issues in particular were a reason for such a poor showing at TPC Toronto after he made equipment changes for the tournament, which included a new driver, 3-wood and 3-iron.
In the second round he missed 10 fairways and was the second-worst player in the field in strokes gained off the tee, which is something we don't see from the Northern Irishmen very often.
Going into the US Open this week at Oakmont Country Club, McIlroy is going to have to quickly sort out these issues if he stands any chance of winning. The tight fairways mixed with the unforgiving long rough means he certainly can't have the same problems off the tee that he had last week.
He looks to be trying to address that after being spotted using the TaylorMade Qi10 driver again following a brief switch to the Qi35 last time out in Canada.
After the RBC Canadian Open he admitted his problems are 'a concern going into next week'.
He's drifted in the betting odds following his performance at TPC Toronto, which followed a mediocre PGA Championship where he placed T47th.
Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said, “Following his first missed cut of the season at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy has drifted in the US Open outright market from 8/1 to 11/1, behind favourite Scottie Scheffler (13/5) and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (7/1)."
So how does the current Masters champion usually perform after a missed cut?
How Does Rory McIlroy Perform The Tournament After A Missed Cut?
Although being one of the best players in the world and consistently ranking in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking across the last 10 years, McIlroy has missed more cuts than you would presume.
Between now and 2015, he has missed 25 cuts, with the US Open (3) and the Players Championship (3), tallying the highest number in the same tournament.
Obviously missing the US Open cut three times in that time span may not read well for this week but he now has a great record in the championship including back-to-back runner-up finishes.
The Northern Irishman has responded well after missing the cut in previous years. He has won three times after missing the weekend with the most recent victory coming at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, after he missed the cut at The Masters.
His other wins after going home early came at the RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut at The Memorial in 2019 and the Arnold Palmer Invitational after missing the cut at the Valspar Championship in 2018.
He has also recorded two second places and two third places as well. In total he has recorded 15 top-10s in his next start following missing the cut.
After witnessing his incredible 2025 Masters success, these numbers come as no surprise as to how well he bounces back.
This is not to say he always succeeds though. On two occasions he has missed two cuts on the bounce.
However, this hasn't happened since 2017 which occurred at both the Irish and Scottish Opens. The week after the Scottish Open, he finished T4 at the 146th Open showing that even two missed cuts on the bounce can't keep the World No.2 down for long.
When he won the US Open in 2011, he finished 5th at The Memorial the week prior. His short-term form obviously isn't as good this time around but you'd be wrong to completely discourage McIlroy this week who has already won three times this year.
McIlroy's last 10 missed cuts, and how he responded:
- 2024 The 152nd Open MC - T5 Olympics
- 2023 The Masters MC - T47 Wells Fargo Championship
- 2023 The Players Championship MC - 3 Dell Technologies Match Play
- 2022 FedEx St.Jude Championship MC - T8 BMW Championship
- 2022 Valero Texas Open MC - 2 The Masters
- 2021 ABRDN Scottish Open MC - T46 The 149th Open
- 2021 The Masters MC - 1 Wells Fargo Championship
- 2021 The Players Championship MC - T28 Dell Technologies Match Play
- 2021 The Genesis Invitational MC - T6 Workday Championship
How Does McIlroy's Missed Cut Record Compare To Other Players?
Not being able to miss cuts consistently is something every professional golfer strives for.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the two golfers either side of McIlroy in the OWGR, Scottie Scheffler (1) and Xander Schauffele (3), both miss very few cuts. In fact, neither has missed one since 2022.
It would also come as no surprise to who holds the records for most consecutive cuts made.
Tiger Woods holds the record in the men's game at 142 consecutive events without missing a cut, which spanned seven years between Feb. 5, 1998 to May 8, 2005.
Rory McIlroy US Open Record: Last 10 Years
- 2024: 2
- 2023: 2
- 2022: T5
- 2021: T7
- 2020: T8
- 2019: T9
- 2018: MC
- 2017: MC
- 2016: MC
- 2015: T9
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
