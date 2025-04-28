Andrew Novak And Ben Griffin Seal Maiden PGA Tour Titles At Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

The duo held off the challenges of Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard and Frank Capan III and Jake Knapp to win the TPC Louisiana team tournament

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin celebrate winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin finished on 28 under for victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin have each claimed their maiden PGA Tour titles after the duo claimed victory at the unique team event the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Despite the pair holding a three-shot lead heading into Sunday’s action, most of the attention was on Masters champion Rory McIlroy and his teammate Shane Lowry as they attempted to claw back a five-shot deficit at the start of the day to win the title at TPC Louisiana for the second successive year.

However, their challenge never really got going as they eventually had to settle for T12 at 22-under, leaving some of the PGA Tour’s lesser lights to shine on the final day. As well as Novak and Griffin, that included the team of Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III, who shared second with Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya. Just behind them were Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard.

The final round got off to a bad start for Novak and Griffin with a bogey at the first, while the Hojgaards birdied the first two holes to sit right behind the leaders. However, by the end of the second hole, Novak and Griffin had regained the three-shot advantage when Novak completed a birdie putt as the Hojgaards bogeyed the third.

Knapp and Capan III remained in the thick of it with birdies at the fourth and the seventh, but Novak and Griffin stood firm with another birdie at the 7th to remain three ahead.

A weather delay appeared to knock Novak and Griffin out of their stride with successive birdies on the eighth and ninth after play resumed, and Capan III and Knapp birdied the 10th, which drew them level at the top of the leaderboard. The Hojgaards then got in on the act with successive birdies at the 13th and 14th to move one back of the lead.

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The Hojgaards finished one behind the victors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, there was a crucial moment for Novak and Griffin when Griffin birdied at the 17th with a brilliant effort after Capan III and Knapp had earlier bogeyed the hole. That moved the leaders to 28 under, one ahead of the Hojgaards, and they held on.

For Griffin, his maiden PGA Tour win will be a sweet moment just weeks after the disappointment of narrowly missing out on the last Masters spot to Michael Kim at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. For Novak, there will be similar joy after even more recent pain when he missed out in a playoff to Justin Thomas at last week’s RBC Heritage.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

