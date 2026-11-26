Min Woo Lee made a fine start to the Australian PGA Championship despite missing one of his clubs - with a truly bizarre explanation for why he played without an 8-iron.

"I left my 8-iron in Vegas," said Lee, who still managed to shoot 68 at The Lakes in Sydney during the opening round of the Australian PGA.

But it's not just the destination that makes the story, but the reason why Lee's club remained in Las Vegas while he flew home to Australia.

As the Australian No.1 was attending the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas and his club went missing after giving a golf lesson to two superstar drivers.

"Funny story, I was with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll and I was giving them a lesson and I think they were touching the clubs and it’s gone somewhere, so​ I had no 8-iron,” said Lee.

"Maybe they might've used it in the race. I'm not sure."

Lee managed to do without his 8-iron to finish four under for the day, four shots off surprise leader Haydn Barron, and in typical fashion actually enjoyed cooking up different shots to adapt.

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"The third hole of the day I wanted to hit an eight iron and had to hit a nine iron because of that, so it actually makes golf kind of fun," added Lee. "You've got to play different shots and it's not how you should play it."

Min Woo Lee played his first round with a club missing 😮 "Funny story I was with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll and I was giving them a lesson and I think they were touching the clubs and it's gone somewhere, so I had no 8-iron. "The third hole of the day I needed an 8-iron, I needed it on a few times today. It's actually a really fun way to play golf, it's either a 9-iron I got to hit it a bit harder or I've got to take some spin off or had some spin with a 7-iron. I felt like I hit really good shots, better shots than I would of with an 8-iron so I wasn't stressing. It's here now, we just got the update that it's here in Sydney at the house so hopefully i hit it better tomorrow maybe not I might keep it out." #AusPGANovember 26, 2026

The World No.28 is looking for a second Australian PGA title after lifting the Kirkwood Cup in 2023, and after a decent start he will now be reunited with his 8-iron after it made the trip from Vegas.

Although it may not immediately go back in the bag.

"I'm actually not really stressing about it," Lee explained. "I felt like I hit really good shots, better shots than I would have with an eight-iron so I wasn’t stressing.

"It's here now. We just got the update that it's here in Sydney at the house so hopefully I hit it better tomorrow.

"Maybe not. I might keep it out."

LIV Golfers at the Australian PGA Championship

Michael La Sasso shot 67 to sit on five under and a tie for fifth and the pick of the former LIV Golf players getting their first DP World Tour action of the new season.

Defending champion David Puig shot 69 alongside Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin while Thomas Pieters carded a two-under round of 70.

Headline act Cameron Smith was a shot worse off as he made a solid start to his season as a DP World Tour invitee with a 71.

Lucas Herbert, a two-time winner in LIV Golf last season, started slowly in Syndey with a two-over round of 74.

Jose Luis Ballester shot an even-par round of 72 and Byeong Hun An carded a 73 as the pair played their first DP World Tour event since coming through Qualifying School in Spain.