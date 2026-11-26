Sir Nick Faldo has suggested LIV Golf players and executives who made millions could "chip in" and help out small businesses who are still owed money from the collapsed league.

LIV Golf remains in bankruptcy court with over 1,000 creditors listed with estimated debts between $500m and $1bn (£380m-£760m) still waiting to be settled.

Among them were small business in the UK who were owed money from working on the LIV Golf event held there in catering and cleaning roles among others.

Englishman Faldo is unhappy with the fact these firms may struggle without being paid, telling BBC Sport that LIV could be "ruining the small businesses that help make their events possible".

Faldo, who also stars in the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine, is particularly unhappy with LIV Golf executives being given bonus payments just a couple of months before filing for bankruptcy.

LIV Golf court documents revealed CEO Scott O'Neil got a $6.375m bonus as part of the payouts in June, while many small business are still reportedly left chasing income they desperately need.

"Before LIV filed for bankruptcy, seven executives received $15.6m (£11.9m) in retention payments, with further bonuses also paid," Faldo told the BBC and also wrote on social media.

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Having recently been asked by Tom Grundy of the BBC about LIV Golf not paying UK businesses… https://t.co/nusDZ23XTyNovember 26, 2026

"Meanwhile, British suppliers who cleaned venues and kept events running are still owed hundreds of thousands of pounds.

"Now they risk ruining the small businesses that help make their events possible.

"Maybe if those on and off the golf course feel they were overcompensated for their worth, they should chip in and take care of this matter."

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

Six-time Major champion Faldo also claims LIV Golf "set out to destroy" the DP World Tour after initial "cooperation was refused" following meetings between the two parties.

His championing of small business owners awaiting payment is the main focus though, and having a golfing legend back their case has been welcomed by the UK firms.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Sir Nick Faldo for speaking out," cleaning company owner Krissi Foskett told the BBC In response to his comments.

"For the last couple of months I've felt powerless. Having someone of his standing recognise the injustice of what's happening to businesses like ours genuinely means a lot.

"Sir Nick's suggestion that those who have benefited financially could contribute towards paying the outstanding suppliers is something I wholeheartedly welcome."

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Sir Nick Faldo appears in the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine (Image credit: Getty Images)

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