Sir Nick Faldo Suggests LIV Golf Stars Should 'Chip In' To Help Clear Small Firm Debts
Sir Nick Faldo says LIV Golf players and executives should "chip in" to help pay the debts still owed to many small businesses who badly need the income from the collapsed league
Sir Nick Faldo has suggested LIV Golf players and executives who made millions could "chip in" and help out small businesses who are still owed money from the collapsed league.
LIV Golf remains in bankruptcy court with over 1,000 creditors listed with estimated debts between $500m and $1bn (£380m-£760m) still waiting to be settled.
Among them were small business in the UK who were owed money from working on the LIV Golf event held there in catering and cleaning roles among others.
Englishman Faldo is unhappy with the fact these firms may struggle without being paid, telling BBC Sport that LIV could be "ruining the small businesses that help make their events possible".
Faldo, who also stars in the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine, is particularly unhappy with LIV Golf executives being given bonus payments just a couple of months before filing for bankruptcy.
LIV Golf court documents revealed CEO Scott O'Neil got a $6.375m bonus as part of the payouts in June, while many small business are still reportedly left chasing income they desperately need.
"Before LIV filed for bankruptcy, seven executives received $15.6m (£11.9m) in retention payments, with further bonuses also paid," Faldo told the BBC and also wrote on social media.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Meanwhile, British suppliers who cleaned venues and kept events running are still owed hundreds of thousands of pounds.
"Now they risk ruining the small businesses that help make their events possible.
"Maybe if those on and off the golf course feel they were overcompensated for their worth, they should chip in and take care of this matter."
UK firms grateful for Faldo comments
Six-time Major champion Faldo also claims LIV Golf "set out to destroy" the DP World Tour after initial "cooperation was refused" following meetings between the two parties.
His championing of small business owners awaiting payment is the main focus though, and having a golfing legend back their case has been welcomed by the UK firms.
"I'm incredibly grateful to Sir Nick Faldo for speaking out," cleaning company owner Krissi Foskett told the BBC In response to his comments.
"For the last couple of months I've felt powerless. Having someone of his standing recognise the injustice of what's happening to businesses like ours genuinely means a lot.
"Sir Nick's suggestion that those who have benefited financially could contribute towards paying the outstanding suppliers is something I wholeheartedly welcome."
Latest issue of Golf Monthly - out now!
Read our exclusive with Sir Nick Faldo celebrating 50 years in pro golf and get your 2027 golfing calendar all in the latest issue of Golf Monthly.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.