'I Think It's Time To Forgive And Forget' - How Should The DP World Tour Deal With Returning LIV Golfers?

Not for the first time in recent history, the world of men's professional golf finds itself in a bit of an awkward situation.

As the PGA Tour ploughs on towards its new competitive structure in 2028, all seems rosy over there.

But LIV Golf remains in a state of flux regarding its future and the DP World Tour - which is not without its own issues - potentially feels like now is the right time to bounce back after a few years of taking a couple of hearty blows.

CEO Guy Kinnings recently said players had a clear choice to make about which tour they featured on moving forward - it is now very much 'them or us'.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings (Image credit: Getty Images)

If pros opted to stay with LIV, as is their right, then there would be no supplementary starts in Europe as there had been previously.

Given LIV players are also facing a minimum 12-month suspension from the PGA Tour and the Asian Tour is still reeling from the PIF walking away from golf, opportunities are pretty limited at this stage.

And with the team-based circuit still trying to fully formulate what it's going to look like in 2027, at least a dozen golfers have publicly stated they will not be a part of it for one reason or another.

Jon Rahm has confirmed a return to the DP World Tour in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who want to carry on playing, the DP World Tour is their clear first choice. However, this is where it becomes a little awkward.

Several DP World Tour pros have already expressed their frustration at the thought of any and all LIV golfers being offered exemptions into events that those who stayed loyal may consequently lose out on.

Players such as Richard Mansell have also suggested it is at least mildly irritating some players who have never shown any interest in the tour - or at least very little since LIV arrived - have suddenly changed their outlook.

Spot on my mate. I haven’t been around the tour a lot this year and when I have since coming back from injury my golf hasn’t been where I want it so I don’t want to say too much. However, things are going to look different in 2027. Some should be allowed back and some shouldn’t…October 23, 2026

From the DP World Tour's point of view, bringing in the likes of Charles Howell III, Abraham Ancer and Thomas Pieters brings obvious appeal in terms of strengthening fields and therefore attracting more fans or sponsors.

Yet, it also understands this move isn't likely to be very popular with certain section of its membership and clearly doesn't want any kind of revolt. So what can it do?

Four Golf Monthly writers have shared their opinion on what a successful integration might look like. Feel free to give us your thoughts in the comments box below.

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor

I have no problem with the likes of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton – players who never resigned their membership of the DP World Tour – coming straight back into the fold.

The reality is they played plenty of tournaments while still tethered to LIV, so why would it be any different now they've unhitched their wagons?

I thought it was a little farcical that so many LIV players were able to compete on the DP World Tour while appealing fines handed out to them for playing in competing events, but they were able to (because, let's be frank, it was beneficial to the DPWT) and therefore there should be no restrictions now.

However, it's a different story when it comes to those who aren't current members or who resigned their memberships.

Thomas Pieters resigned his DP World Tour membership when joining LIV in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

You simply can't have a scenario where players swan back in and take places in fields from those who stayed put and supported the DP World Tour. They actively harmed the circuit they're trying to get re-instated on.

So, if I were in charge, I'd say the following: if you have status on the tour, you can come back in without sanction.

If you're a top-50 player in the world or you've won a Major in the last five years, you're eligible to receive unlimited sponsors' invites.

If you don't fit into either of those categories, you need to start again at the first stage of Q-School.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

The way I see it, the DP World Tour's plan of action feels quite simple. Firstly, anyone with status should (and will) be allowed back without repercussions.

They slot into their category and it's up to them to rebuild their careers. Plus, it's really their fellow pros' respect they may have to try and regain over time, and that seems like penalty enough to me.

Otherwise, I wonder if the deal on offer to those without status should look as follows.

They can either take no more than 10-12 guaranteed starts via sponsor exemptions over the year (chosen by the tour) or they can try their luck via Q-School - which they should be good enough to navigate - and earn more than 20 guaranteed opportunities that way.

A DP World Tour Q School sign in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

A player could always take the back-up option of 10 guaranteed starts if Q-School doesn't go well, but then the pressure would really be on to make the finite chances count.

Also, if they were to be successful in Spain, they would have effectively earned their card the right way and would be able to kick on from there.

In the aforementioned scenario, the DP World Tour doesn't lose out on adding these players to their fields and nature may take its course in a way that satisfies the majority.

Ultimately, the DP World Tour would certainly benefit from most of these LIV players in its tournaments but it cannot sacrifice the feelings of those who have helped weather the storm in order to make it happen.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

The DP World Tour clearly sees an opportunity and is being ruthless in seeking to put an end to LIV Golf - a rival tour that has poached its players, courses and sponsors, and generally weakened it, over the past five years.

There is nothing wrong with allowing LIV players back as long as they have status, and those who don't have rightly been forced to make their own way via Q-School.

Charles Howell III has understandably caused controversy by seeking a route without going through Q-School, and I suspect he - and potentially others - has tried to cut a deal to obtain a good number of sponsor's invitations.

Ultimately, if the DP World Tour feels players like Howell III will improve its tournaments then it has every right to allow them in - but it’s easy to see why it would be an unpopular move.

Howell III has never supported the DPWT in the past and, as good of a player he is, he is not a ticket seller or someone fans will tune in to watch.

Charles Howell III (Image credit: Getty Images)

I think a key goal of the DPWT right now is to do its best to ensure LIV 2.0 does not happen, and giving the league’s mid-tier players like Howell a life raft is a key part of that.

I completely understand why some members won't be impressed, but sponsor's invitations are available in every single tournament so they aren't necessarily taking spots from players who have already qualified by merit.

If certain players are unhappy, I’m afraid it comes back to the old adage of 'Play better.’ Players like Branden Grace (who earned $38m in LIV Golf prize money!) have truly had their cake and eaten it by getting all of the money of LIV 1.0 and then coming back when it dried up - but the easiest thing right now is probably just letting them back and moving on with a much stronger tour.

LIV players did face reputational damage, lost out on Major appearances, relevance and world ranking points for multiple years, so I guess they have paid a small price.

I think it’s time to forgive and forget, and proceed with a stacked 2027 DP World Tour season that promises to be one of the best in recent years.

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

Let's be honest, whatever Guy Kinnings decides to do will be met with jeers and cheers so, personally, I think those from the LIV Golf League who have DP World Tour status should be allowed back and those who don't should be made to go to Q-School.

The DP World Tour was hit hard by LIV's growth, losing venues, sponsors and players to it. So, quite rightly, the circuit seems to be stamping on LIV's throat so that it won't be a problem again.

For 2027, the DP World Tour could be in a great position, but it needs to manage which players will bring star power to its tournaments.

From February to August, the events are nowhere near the standard of the PGA Tour, so the use of sponsor's exemptions could help this. As Elliott alluded to, it's not as if this is anything new either.

DP World Tour members may not be pleased about this, but they have had a three-to-four year period where LIV Golfers haven't been present in their tournaments.

Guy Kinnings has a lot to think about right now... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, there's the loyalty aspect, but if you continue to perform poorly in tournaments, then you could argue you're taking up spots from someone who could perform well in them.

Personally, I think the DP World Tour is in one its strongest positions for some time. For me, though, it needs to manage how it uses the young emerging talent that is coming over from the LIV Golf League.

David Puig, Jose Luis Ballester, Michael La Sasso, Tom McKibbin and Luis Masaveu are all under the age of 25, for example, but could be off to the PGA Tour in 12 months' time, meaning the DP World Tour can't make the most of their rise through the ranks.

If I were Kinnings, I would welcome the notable players from LIV with DP World Tour status, force the others to go to Q-School with the guarantee of four-to-six starts in events from February to August, to boost event coverage, and limit the PGA Tour card hand outs from 10 to 5, unless you're not an ex-LIV golfer.

Essentially, those from the circuit have to finish in the top five if they are to earn a PGA Tour card for 2028.

Do you agree with us or is there an idea we haven't suggested? Please tell us your thoughts on this subject by writing the comment box below.