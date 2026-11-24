I know from first-hand experience that a slice can significantly impact our ability to score well on the golf course.

Fortunately, thanks to a simple lesson from a top PGA pro, I have cut my handicap (to it's lowest point ever) and I am shooting lower scores more regularly.

The key thing I took away from my own pursuit of progress is that everyone learns in different way.

So, to make sure we hit the mark, I decided to ask 10 of our esteemed Top 50 Coaches for their best drill on how to fix a slice...

How Can I Fix My Slice In Golf?

For anyone interested in how I fixed my slice, and broke 90 for the first time ever off the back of it, I have included the full lesson video below.

Sometimes the simplest tweak to technique or a clear swing thought does the trick.

For me, it was focusing on closing the clubface at impact and feeling the sensation of allowing the forearms to rotate through past impact.

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Some shots were downright awful, as I was overcorrecting the problem, but as the lesson went on I felt I was nudging more towards middle ground and eventually I striped a few straight down the centre cut. Not bad in just 10 shots...

1. Lead Hand Check

Trey Niven Social Links Navigation Top 50 Coach After enjoying a successful men’s amateur career, during which time he played for Shropshire and Herefordshire’s first team, Trey turned professional in 2018, and he now teaches from a number of locations in the Midlands. He enjoys coaching players of all abilities, from county players, to club golfers and beginners.

Put your lead arm out in front of you, parallel to the ground, and point your gloved palm up to the sky.

See how far you can move that arm across your body towards the trail side.

At a certain point you'll feel restriction in this lead arm and shoulder.

Now repeat with your palm facing the ground (above right). Your range of movement should increase.

When the lead hand sits on the club with the palm pointing up (above left), the lead arm has a limited range of movement around the body.

The hand and arms want to work a little more upright, and the club comes down in front with a swing that's going left, causing a slice.

With the lead hand's palm more down to the ground (above center), you'll be able to get the hands and arms a bit deeper, encouraging the club to travel more from the inside in the downswing.

Your range of movement will increase with the gloved palm facing down to the ground (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

As a little added bonus, we also asked Trey for his best advice on how to turn your slice into that elusive draw... and he didn't disappoint!

2. A Useful Feel

John Jacobs Social Links Navigation Top 50 Coach John has been Head Professional at Cumberwell Park in Wiltshire since it opened in 1994. He gets as much pleasure teaching beginners as he does county players, although being Wiltshire's Head Coach, Boys Coach and Girls Coach means he's always in demand. He also works with England Golf, and was England Coach Of The Year in 2020.

This is one of the best ball striking lessons for amateurs. The downswing is a bit like a race.

Try to feel as if your lower body starts the race from the top, using your hips to shift and turn and leaving the shoulders behind.

Then it's the job of the hands and forearms to square the face at impact.

3. Swing Connection Drill

Jo Taylor Social Links Navigation Top 50 Coach Jo teaches at Walton Heath and is a PGA Advanced Professional having graduated in 2011. She has helped hundreds of women and girls get into the game and she is a strong believer that, whatever your ability, everyone can get plenty out of the game. Jo is currently working towards a Doctorate in Sport and Exercise Science.

Sometimes it’s the idea that you have to hit down with your irons that leads to this disconnection, although it can also be a lack of mobility. You can improve mobility through the best golf exercises, but there is also another way.

Try this drill if you typically slice a lot of your iron shots. Any disconnection between the arms and the body can lead to your swing chopping across the ball.

It’s one I use from time to time just to make sure everything is in sync – and I’ve seen a bunch of tour pros doing it, too.

Pop a headcover or glove just below your armpit on your trail side. Forgot about hitting balls for now – this is all about developing better positions.

(Image credit: Olly Curtis)

This drill should keep your upper arms more connected to the rib cage. Make a swing with a headcover under your right arm and get used to the feeling of your trail arm’s elbow pointing more towards the ground.

If you lift your arms up and away from the body as you swing back, the headcover will drop to the ground and you’ll know you’ve become disconnected. It should only hit the ground post-impact into the follow-through.

4. Left Wrist Position Check

Andrew Reynolds Social Links Navigation Top 50 Coach Andrew was appointed Head Professional at Royal Cinque Ports in 1978, aged just 23. He is only the sixth professional in the club's 125-year history. From 2010 to 2013, he was lead coach for the Mens England “A” squad and helped work with many established European Tour players. Andrew also enjoyed success on the European Senior Tour, most notably his top-20 finish in the Senior Open Championship at Turnberry.

Take a look at the two photos side by side here. You might not think there's a huge difference, but there is.

In the right-hand photo, I'm in a position to hit a straight, powerful drive and in the other I'm likely to hit a slice.

If your left wrist flexes towards your head at the top of the backswing you'll be opening the face and that makes it likely you'll cut across the ball through impact (left image).

Work on keeping that left wrist more solid at the top and you could notice a huge difference to the quality of your drives.

Need a little more info... check out our handy guide on wrist hinge in the golf swing.

This position at the top of the backswing can tell us a lot about what will happen through impact, so ensure you work on achieving the position on the right of this image (Image credit: Tom Miles)

5. Bowler Drill

Ged Walters Social Links Navigation Top 50 Coach Using different styles, teaching aids, technology and games to measure improvements, Ged is keen to make the learning process educational and fun. He's worked with a number of top local, national and international instructors, including Adrian Fryer and Jeff Ritter, one of the most prominent golf instructors in America. He's based at True Fit Golf Centre in Warrington, where he can be found coaching golfers of all abilities. He's also working hard on his own game with the aim of playing on the senior Tour (when the time comes).

This drill provides a feeling of getting the arms to move around the body in a more effective way - getting your swing on plane.

The majority of golfers who slice it do not move their arms correctly around their torso, which leads to a loss of energy and subsequently distance.

The bowler drill helps to create the feeling of the arms moving more effectively around the body (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Pulling your trail foot back to the position shown in the image above will encourage the hands and arms to move in and around you earlier, and more behind you at the top of the backswing.

Ensure you keep your trail foot in this position throughout the swing. The good thing about the bowler drill (think ten-pin bowling) is that it takes the lower body out of it, leaving you to make a positive and committed swing with the lead arm.

Alistair Davies Social Links Navigation Top 50 Coach Alistair is Director Of Coaching Hit Golf Academy, based at the Forest of Arden in Birmingham. He has coached numerous county squads, including Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Derby.

Here’s one of my favourite drills that helps you understand the slice and how swing path plays such a big part. This drill can work wonders for those who struggle with a slice as it encourages a more in-to-out path.

Put a tee peg level with your laces on your back foot.

Take your backswing as normal and on the way down try to hit the tee peg away in the direction shown.

What you’re doing here is changing the journey of the club; making that plane shift and coming from the inside on the way down.

After a few swings, and with those thoughts and feelings, hit some balls.

Hopefully you’ll start to straighten out that shape. You may even start to groove a slight draw.

7. Visual Drill

John Howells Social Links Navigation Top 50 Coach John joined the JCB Golf & Country club after spending seven years as the Senior Instructor at the Butch Harmon School of Golf Dubai. His coaching style is very much holistic in nature and TPI physical screenings are an integral part. John is able to identify physical limitations that may affect your swing and he has worked with the likes of Darren Clarke, Michael Hoey, Steve Webster and Rayhan Thomas.

This is a great visual drill, more than anything, and is an effective way of getting you to think of where you’re trying to return the clubface to at impact to prevent a slice.

Simply pop two different colour tee pegs down, and think of the space in between as the finish line. What we’re trying to do is get the toe of the club to win the race to the finish line.

Think of the downswing like a race, can the toe of the club win? (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Rehearse your swing and have the intent of hitting the yellow tee before the orange tee.

Effectively, the toe wins the race to the finish line before the heel, but it is a photo finish.

When you do come to hit balls with that same feeling, you may even find yourself hitting a draw, curving the ball to the left. Embrace this.

8. Controlling Impact Factors

Dan Grieve Social Links Navigation Top 50 Coach Dan is one of the leading coaches in the UK, a PGA master professional and a short-game virtuoso. He has had considerable success with a collection of tour pros, helping them to Order of Merit titles and major victories, and his Short Game School is the most attended in the UK. His students, past and present, include Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Inci Mehmet and Iona Stephen.

Let's finish with a video. PGA Master Pro Dan Grieve expertly explains the impact factors that lead to a slice, using visual cues like alignment sticks, helping you to improve your knowledge of the root cause.

With that fundamental knowledge in your back pocket, and all the great drills above, you'll banish your slice in no time at all.