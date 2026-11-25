Can Adam Scott Win Another Major? Why Veteran Aussie Is Still Trying To Fulfill Childhood Dreams
Adam Scott spoke about his childhood dreams not being fulfilled as he looks to become a multiple Major champion before he retires - but does his recent form and results suggest that's possible?
He's spent a quarter of a century as a pro, won The Masters and been World No.1 but Adam Scott insists he's not done yet as his "childhood dreams are not fulfilled" as he eyes one final big push to land another Major.
The Australian is back Down Under to take on the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open, both of which he's won before, hoping that more glory on home soil can spark a late flurry to his fantastic career.
At 46, Scott knows his powers won't last forever, but his swing remains as silky as ever and with a T11 finish in the FedExCup he proved he can still mix it with the young guns on the PGA Tour.
Scott's consistency has been exemplary - this year he followed Jack Nicklaus into the record books as just the second man to play in 100 consecutive Majors.
That 2013 Masters succes remains his one and only Major victory though, and Scott has no desire to end his career with just that one Green Jacket to show for it all.
"My childhood dreams are not fulfilled, I guess. So I’m still pushing," said Scott in Australia as he spoke about his thoughts on his career. "The big ones is really what drives me.
"I’d love to be a multiple Major champion. I think that’s really possible and you just never know."
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Surprisingly for a man with his talent, Scott hasn't won since the 2020 Genesis Invitational, which came just a couple of months after his last Australian PGA victory and he's hoping a successful trip back home could do the trick again.
"The confidence you get from winning is huge," Scott added. "And if I can get a win in a big one, maybe I can push on somehow, jag a few and have a hot run late in my career."
Can Adam Scott win another Major?
Scott did return his 21st Major top 10 this year with a T9 at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale - and as with many veterans you'd expect his best chance of a second title would either come on a UK links course or around Augusta National where he's won before.
The comfort level of having a deep familiarity of The Masters can be huge, while Scott's sparkling iron play is also another reason to believe he could win another Green Jacket.
He's made the most cuts (22) at Augusta out of all the Majors but has just five top 10s overall and none since 2017. He can put the odd solid round in and hang about the top 20 on the leaderboard but that final gear has been lacking.
The length and difficulty of the US Open and PGA Championship is making those two events more and more a young man's game, although he did threaten at the 2025 US Open before fading away to a T12.
So the Claret Jug may be his best target, with two top 10s in his last three starts in The Open and the unique test links golf provides being something Scott seems pretty well equipped for.
Adam Scott's Major results & form
|Header Cell - Column 0
|
Masters
|
US Open
|
PGA
|
The Open
|
Starts
|
25
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
Cuts Made
|
22
|
15
|
18
|
20
|
Best
|
Won (2013)
|
T4 (2015)
|
3 (2018, 2006)
|
2 (2012)
|
Top 5
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
Top 10
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
7
|
Last top 10
|
T9 (2017)
|
T7 (2019)
|
T8 (2019)
|
T9 (2026)
Adam Scott's 2026 form offers Major hope
The 2026 season showed Scott still belongs at the top table even though he just didn't manage to get another title added to his CV.
The closest he came was a runner-up finish at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on the DP World Tour, while on the PGA Tour he finished fourth at the Gensis Invitational and Cadillac Championship.
He didn't miss a cut outside the Majors and showed some tremendous consistency, but it's that final spark that's lacking that could get him over the line.
Scott finished T11 on the FedEx Cup, 42nd on the Race To Dubai and is 43rd in the Official World Golf Ranking - all great numbers but it's the win column that he really wants to change.
Ideally that'd be in a Major.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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