He's spent a quarter of a century as a pro, won The Masters and been World No.1 but Adam Scott insists he's not done yet as his "childhood dreams are not fulfilled" as he eyes one final big push to land another Major.

The Australian is back Down Under to take on the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open, both of which he's won before, hoping that more glory on home soil can spark a late flurry to his fantastic career.

At 46, Scott knows his powers won't last forever, but his swing remains as silky as ever and with a T11 finish in the FedExCup he proved he can still mix it with the young guns on the PGA Tour.

Scott's consistency has been exemplary - this year he followed Jack Nicklaus into the record books as just the second man to play in 100 consecutive Majors.

That 2013 Masters succes remains his one and only Major victory though, and Scott has no desire to end his career with just that one Green Jacket to show for it all.

"My childhood dreams are not fulfilled, I guess. So I’m still pushing," said Scott in Australia as he spoke about his thoughts on his career. "The big ones is really what drives me.

"I’d love to be a multiple Major champion. I think that’s really possible and you just never know."

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Surprisingly for a man with his talent, Scott hasn't won since the 2020 Genesis Invitational, which came just a couple of months after his last Australian PGA victory and he's hoping a successful trip back home could do the trick again.

"The confidence you get from winning is huge," Scott added. "And if I can get a win in a big one, maybe I can push on somehow, jag a few and have a hot run late in my career."

Can Adam Scott win another Major?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott did return his 21st Major top 10 this year with a T9 at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale - and as with many veterans you'd expect his best chance of a second title would either come on a UK links course or around Augusta National where he's won before.

The comfort level of having a deep familiarity of The Masters can be huge, while Scott's sparkling iron play is also another reason to believe he could win another Green Jacket.

He's made the most cuts (22) at Augusta out of all the Majors but has just five top 10s overall and none since 2017. He can put the odd solid round in and hang about the top 20 on the leaderboard but that final gear has been lacking.

The length and difficulty of the US Open and PGA Championship is making those two events more and more a young man's game, although he did threaten at the 2025 US Open before fading away to a T12.

So the Claret Jug may be his best target, with two top 10s in his last three starts in The Open and the unique test links golf provides being something Scott seems pretty well equipped for.

Adam Scott's Major results & form

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Masters US Open PGA The Open Starts 25 25 26 26 Cuts Made 22 15 18 20 Best Won (2013) T4 (2015) 3 (2018, 2006) 2 (2012) Top 5 2 1 3 3 Top 10 5 3 6 7 Last top 10 T9 (2017) T7 (2019) T8 (2019) T9 (2026)

Adam Scott's 2026 form offers Major hope

The 2026 season showed Scott still belongs at the top table even though he just didn't manage to get another title added to his CV.

The closest he came was a runner-up finish at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on the DP World Tour, while on the PGA Tour he finished fourth at the Gensis Invitational and Cadillac Championship.

He didn't miss a cut outside the Majors and showed some tremendous consistency, but it's that final spark that's lacking that could get him over the line.

Scott finished T11 on the FedEx Cup, 42nd on the Race To Dubai and is 43rd in the Official World Golf Ranking - all great numbers but it's the win column that he really wants to change.

Ideally that'd be in a Major.