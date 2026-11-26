Since its introduction in 2021, Golf Monthly has written consistently about the World Handicap System’s arrival and development and how it has been received in this country and overseas.

I have written numerous articles on the potential benefits of WHS as well as the issues I have seen, personally, anecdotally and practically.

Five full seasons in, the correspondence we receive on WHS remains more negative than positive and, although critical voices tend to be louder than satisfied ones, I would suggest that, in this country at least, WHS still has a relatively low popularity rating.

One of the reasons for that, something all readers will have heard at their courses and clubs (whether they agree with the opinion or not) is that handicaps are too easily manipulated and, thus players with falsely constructed handicaps are picking up undeserved victories and prizes.

There are various checks and balances that handicap secretaries and committees can use to counter possible “handicap cheats” within WHS and I have written about these recently.

It’s possible to produce reports and conduct reviews using WHS software that identify unusual patterns of scoring or score input. These can be used as evidence to collar those who are trying to keep their handicap lower (for vanity or to meet competition entry criteria) or push it higher (to win matches, trophies or vouchers).

We’ve all heard the stories of the “bandit” who won the Spring Cup or the +3 handicapper who can’t hit their hat! But, even with decent data available, it’s very difficult to make accusations. Effectively calling someone a cheat is a serious allegation to make.

We hear plenty of the 'stories' at Golf Monthly and, given their volume, logic would suggest to me there’s basis in them. A recent conversation I had with a Canadian reader provided firmer proof.

“We don’t like to call people cheats”

Brock Macpherson is a former handicap chairman at his club in Kingston, Ontario. He got in touch with us to give his thoughts on handicap manipulation and the forms it takes.

“We don’t like to call people cheats, but I was aware of it, yes,” he says.

“It’s fairly rife and there’s two sides – we all know the 14-handicap who wins with an 'exceptional' score. But with 8 of 20 counting, they find a way to stay at 14 and, before too long, they have another 'exceptional' score.”

“Then you have the player off +2.3 who qualifies for the big tournament and plays poorly and the question is – where have your counting scores come from? Who attested them? Your dad?”

Brock, a fine player himself who regularly beats his age of 78, has his own tales of handicap abuse from his time on the panel at his home club… naming no names.

“I tried to instigate more handicap counting scores to be entered. I spoke to the ladies’ captain as I noticed there was a low % of scores being added in that section. She told me, ‘Oh, we don’t really like putting in our scores.’ I replied, “Ok, but you enter competitions and play for net prizes!”

Enter More Scores

Put them all in! (Image credit: Future)

WHS is supposed to be more representative of current playing ability, but if scores are not being entered then that objective is not met. Players could be on a great run of form, but if they haven’t put in their scores from that run, their handicap will remain high. When they do enter a comp, they are playing off a non-reflective number.

It may not be intentional by the individuals, but the result is the same, and Brock says he witnessed experienced players flouting the system.

“A former pro who had just played well in a two-day event – I noticed he hadn’t entered his scores as tournament scores. … I asked him about that and his reply was, ‘Well, that’s because I’m a scratch’.

"I countered, 'Yes, but with scores like those entered, you might find yourself a +2'. I don’t think there was any intention to play unfairly, perhaps more that he just didn’t understand the system.”

Brock took a firm line when in charge of handicapping at his club and his belief was that for the system to work most effectively, players had to put in more counting scores and play by the Rules of golf for 18 holes to make those scores representative.

“Prior to my tenure, the club had a 68% score submission, documented by comparing a round played and cross referenced with a score submission.

"With the help of my committee, we implemented a simple rule…. submit your scores or you are not eligible to play in tournament events. As I recall we only ended up with one player being eliminated from club match participation.

"Obviously, we never got to 100% compliance, but definitely in the 90s after two years.”

The Problem With Nine Holes

But we've only played nine holes! (Image credit: Paul Severn)

Brock also questions nine-hole scores being allowed for handicap.

“So, if you have a favoured nine at your course, you can choose to just enter your score for that nine? That seems crazy.

"Alternatively, you can play the lights out on one nine, enter for the other nine that you struggle on, and your handicap is only reflected by that bad nine holes! That’s difficult to spot or to prove when someone is manipulating in that fashion.”

And Brock believes it’s prizes that are driving players to influence the system.

“Well, you have these big events these days – perhaps they are charity days or corporate days. The prizes can be significant. The winners might walk off with $700 worth of prizes.

"That’s enough incentive for the unscrupulous to manipulate their handicaps to get the win. It’s easy for them to do it and the dishonest few will do that.”

In the British Isles we don’t require every score to count for handicap – General play is an encouraged option and that exacerbates the problems that Brock explains above. If players want to manipulate their best 8 from 20, they can easily do so by choosing when and when not to enter scores.

The dishonest can choose to play nine-hole counters on the nine that suits them. They can choose to miss out holes that may affect their score positively or negatively. The opportunities for handicap cheats are very available.

After encountering various forms of handicap manipulation during his tenure, Brock decided there was only one way to avoid the irritation of facing “handicap cheats” in competition.

“My solution was simply not to play in any of these events and just play with people I wanted to spend four hours with.”

That’s a sad indictment of the handicap system from someone who spent two years attempting to police it.