On October 21, 2026, England Golf announced a significant change to its championship entry policy regarding the number of general play scores permissible in a player’s handicap index for the 17 events it will run in 2027, including all of its major junior championships.

This comes as welcome news to a campaign group called the Junior Golf Integrity Initiative (JGII). Although it is not 100% clear to what extent its campaign, backed by 500 parents, juniors and supporters, was a catalyst for change or how much the need for change was already on England Golf’s radar, it seems all parties are pulling in the same general direction.

However, the campaign group still wants to see additional tweaks to the competition entry criteria and is meeting with England Golf in early 2027 to discuss things further.

Since the arrival of the World Handicap System (WHS), the ease with which handicap scores and indices can potentially be manipulated by general play scores has triggered much discussion and debate at all levels of the game.

But the JGII’s principal concern is how such manipulation has been affecting the ballots for oversubscribed elite-level junior championships.

“Ballot thresholds in these events are now so low that very small differences in handicap index can determine whether a junior gains a place or misses out,” the campaign group has said. “In this environment, we believe stronger safeguards are needed to ensure entry is determined on a fair and consistent basis.”

In the JGII’s view, the 2026 policy (referenced in the below announcement about the changes) has definitely been creating scope for juniors who aren’t really good enough to sometimes make it through the ballot for certain events, via general play scores at odds with their competition scores, at the expense of those who are good enough.

The JGII had written to England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson earlier in October with the following proposal: "For oversubscribed elite junior competitions that contribute to the England Golf Order of Merit, the handicap index used for ballot entry purposes should be calculated using competition scores only. General play scores should not contribute to the entry handicap index."

These excerpts from the England Golf announcement about the updated entry policy detail the actual changes for 2027:

The revised entry policy was announced by England Golf on October 21, 2026 (Image credit: England Golf)

Under the 2026 policy, players entering elite England Golf Championships with four or more general play scores among their most recent 20 scores were subject to an additional review. This assessment compared their competition score differential with their general play score differential. Where the difference exceeded 2.0 strokes, the player's entry was declined.

From 2027, a more stringent approach will be introduced. Players applying to enter elite England Golf Championships with two or more general play scores within their most recent 20 scores will be subject to the same assessment. If the difference between their competition and general play score differential exceeds 0.5 strokes, their entry will be refused.

The revised policy will apply to oversubscribed elite championship events and is designed to ensure that England Golf's national championships continue to attract the strongest possible fields.

Subject to a review during 2027, the policy will be strengthened further for the 2028 season. Under the proposed changes, players entering Under-18 Championships will not be permitted to have any general play scores within their most recent 20-score record. All other championships would continue to operate under the 2027 policy.

While welcoming the 2027 update. the JGII would have liked to see that potential further change for 2028 implemented now. It also has other concerns, including the fact that the change only covers events for which England Golf is directly responsible but not other independently organised events that feature on any England Golf Orders of Merit.

The JGII’s below reaction to the change focuses on the number of general play scores, while also discussing the need for better access to reporting tools to assist with the ballot process.

The need for consistency regarding international players, who often make up a considerable percentage of event fields but who obviously fall outside England Golf’s jurisdiction, is another concern.

“While it does not reduce general play scores to zero, we note that a further move is being considered for 2028,” the JGII has said. “Reducing the requirement from four general play scores to one is nevertheless a huge and very welcome step forward, and we are genuinely grateful for such a significant change.

The JGII would like to see zero general play scores counting in the ballots for oversubscribed elite junior events (Image credit: Future)

“There does, of course, remain some risk with allowing even one general play score. Perhaps for 2027, the right approach is to monitor how the new policy operates in practice, supported by improved reporting... we fully appreciate the challenge of striking the right balance and regard this new policy as a very significant and positive step forward.”

The JGII has conducted detailed analysis to support its concerns, including the following examples:

Falling ballot thresholds

* The McGregor Trophy ballot fell from 1.5 in 2024 to 1.1 in 2025 and to 0.2 in 2026.

* The Sir Henry Cooper, an England Golf Order of Merit event with over 300 entrants, moved from 2.3 in 2024 to 0.9 in 2025 to +0.6 in 2026.

* Player standards do improve, but we find it difficult to believe that field quality has risen at the rate these figures imply, and the competition eventual scoring does not appear to have improved correspondingly.

* With respect to the entrants of one elite junior event last year who had general play scores on their handicap record, the mean gap between average general play and average competition scores was 1.69 shots; 28% exceeded 2.0 shots, 19% exceeded 3.0 shots, and the largest was 4.6 shots.

While England Golf cannot dictate entry criteria for events beyond its direct jurisdiction – even those that feature in its Orders of Merit – it does seem that some of those events have already made a decision to follow the revised England Golf policy for 2027 relating to general play scores, which has pleased the JGII.

“It is encouraging to hear that England Golf has engaged with its OOM events and that many have chosen to follow suit. As the various ballots are finalised, we will obviously be able to see how consistently the approach is being applied.

“One area where we think there may be an opportunity for further consideration is the relationship between England Golf and events forming part of the England Golf OOMs. We fully appreciate that England Golf may not be in a position to determine how independently run events operate.

”However, it would seem reasonable to encourage OOM events to align, wherever possible, with the principles and standards England Golf is seeking to establish. Over time, perhaps that alignment could become one of the considerations for events forming part of the OOM structure.”

Speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly the JGII said: “Going to one out of eight [general play scores] is a massive positive step. Obviously, our goal was to get to zero – a bit like bringing back the Category 1 golfer concept. We haven't got there, but we think we might get there in 2028.

“The bit that we struggle with is why there is any need to put in a general play card when elite golfers are playing so much golf? That's why we wanted to go to zero. It's massively positive, but it just hasn't gone to zero general play scores, which is a little bit of a lingering concern for us.”

The JGII maintains elite juniors play so many competitive rounds there should be no need to submit general play scores (Image credit: Getty Images)

The JGII also feels there is a major welfare and well-being concern here for youngsters that would be resolved to a very considerable degree if things do move to zero general play scores, vastly increasing the chances of everyone being there on merit and ability alone.

“There is a huge welfare issue here,” the JGII told us. “We could give you three of four examples of friends – junior squad members – giving up the game because they've lost faith as they haven't got into a tournament.

"Kids develop at different times, so robbing them of those very finite opportunities to play in the national events because somebody else has put in a handicap adjustment is a little unfair. And some of the kids that are doing it are getting called out online, so that's no good for them either."

While the JGII welcomes England Golf’s 2027 competition entry policy changes, it believes that there is still more to do on various fronts, including its hoped-for change to zero general play scores, which may well come to fruition in 2028 for Under-18 Championships.