DP World Tour Pros Share Thoughts On LIV Golfers Potentially Returning To Circuit

The exodus of players from the LIV Golf League continued on Friday, as Ian Poulter, Lucas Herbert and Tyrrell Hatton were among a number of individuals to reveal that they won't be returning for LIV Golf 2.0.

Instead of plying their trade on LIV, multiple pros have expressed their desires to either return to the DP World Tour or, in some cases, plot their way onto the circuit.

It's the latter point that has caused a reaction from those on the DP World Tour, with some taking to social media to post their thoughts.

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Hatton is one of the recent names to not commit to LIV Golf 2.0 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ewen Ferguson, who has been a member of the circuit since 2022, earning three victories in that time, was one of the players to post their opinion, with it being praised by some of his fellow peers.

Writing on X, the Scotsman stated: "I have to say, some of the LIV players coming back to play DP is actually cool as some (are) really good players, but hilarious how some of them slammed the tour for so long, not one good thing to say about it, now it’s the best thing since sliced bread and feels like coming home."

Richard Mansell was in agreement with his fellow DP World Tour pro, as the Englishman himself responded to Ferguson's post.

Writing on the social media platform, Mansell said: "Spot on my mate. I haven’t been around the tour a lot this year and when I have since coming back from injury my golf hasn’t been where I want it so I don’t want to say too much.

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"However, things are going to look different in 2027. Some should be allowed back and some shouldn’t…"

I have to say, some of the Liv players coming back to play DP is actually cool as some really good players, but hilarious how some of them slammed the tour for so long, not one good thing to say about it, now it’s the best thing since sliced bread and feels like coming home 🤔October 23, 2026

The comments surround the idea of whether some LIV players should receive DP World Tour starts, or whether they should have to go through the circuit's Q School to earn their place on the Tour.

Jose Luis Ballester, Luis Masaveu and Michael La Sasso are among multiple LIV players listed in the Second Stage of DP World Tour Q School, while the likes of Hatton kept their DP World Tour membership, thus meaning he can make starts going forward.

Eddie Pepperell, who has been a critic of the LIV Golf League in the past, is one those who believes that there should be some thought into who earns invites into tournaments, especially when it comes to who will add viewership to the events and the possibility that DP World Tour players might miss out on playing opportunities due to LIV Golfers involvement.

Writing in his Chipping Forecast blog, the Englishman gave a balanced perspective on the matter, before stating: "My view was pretty simple, give a few players invites who undeniably add stardust.

Pepperell is currently battling to keep his DP World Tour card for the 2027 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The Joaquin Niemann's of the world, Cam Smith, Bryson of course. Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton have their exemptions. Truthfully from my perspective not much else needed to be done, just ensure everybody else goes back to the qualifying school.

"The idea that Charles Howell III is on this list, with all due respect to Charles - he’s a terrific guy - is utterly bizarre.

"That represents a miscalculation to me, along frankly with additional names like Thomas Pieters, Branden Grace and even Louis Oosthuizen, as much as I admire his swing.

"None of these players are going to put enough bums on seats or in front of TVs to materially improve the balance sheet in 2027, period. I hate to sound certain about it, but I just can’t see how it can be."

Spot on my mate. I haven’t been around the tour a lot this year and when I have since coming back from injury my golf hasn’t been where I want it so I don’t want to say too much. However, things are going to look different in 2027. Some should be allowed back and some shouldn’t…October 23, 2026

The view of players having to go through Q School is a thought also shared by Lee Westwood, who settled his fines with the DP World Tour earlier this year.

"It’s an interesting position the @DPWorldTour finds itself in," he wrote on X.

"Caught between needing “names” at those times of year when they don’t get strong fields (Jan-June) Giving invites to people who have shown no interest in the Tour other than now when they’ve nowhere else to play and keeping the members happy that support the tour at the smaller events and the lads that have gone through all the qualifying stages.

"Anyone with an exemption should be free to come back because as we know the DPWT endorses members going to another rival tour and already have 10 cards for it but if people don’t have an exemption they should have to go through the school like everyone else.

"Anyone that thinks the PGA tour aren’t rivals and are partners are either blind or fools. Yes they provide funding now but to what end and at what cost to the DPWT? The end of 2027 will be interesting as to what assets they ask for."