DP World Tour Pro Vows To 'Kick Butt' In Treatment For Brain Tumour
DP World Tour pro MJ Daffue has revealed he's dealing with some serious medical issues, including being under current treatment for a brain tumour
DP World Tour pro MJ Daffue has revealed the concerning news that he's having medical treatment for a brain tumour.
The South African posted on social media to reveal he's been dealing with some severe medical problems recently, with tests revealing tumours on both his brain and liver.
The 37-year-old says that tests did reveal that the liver tumour was benign, but the one on his brain remains a mystery.
Daffue won his DP World Tour card for the 2027 season thanks to finishing fifth on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2026, but his campaign is on hold while he undergoes serious treatment on the brain tumour.
"Unfortunately I ended up in the hospital with an infection about 10 days ago and after lots of tests they could not find the source," Daffue wrote on Instagram.
"However they did find a Tumor on my brain and my liver. Many more tests later it was established that the one on my liver is benign so we are very greatful.
"Unfortunately the one on my brain is still a mystery. I am currently on strong medication to see if we can attack the legion on the brain but " am struggling a bit physically."
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Daffue did add that he was "in great spirits" and that his "neurosurgeon has a perfect plan" to tackle his illness.
He also vowed to be back soon, adding: "I feel very confident that this is something that I will also kick butt and be ready to go soon.
"I appreciate all the messages so far and can't wait to be fully healthy and attacking the top of the leaderboards again soon."
Daffue won twice on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2026 and also recorded three top 10s on the DP World Tour including a third at the Hero Indian Open.
He's also played a full season on the PGA Tour back in 2022-2023 and once he recovers will be keen to build on last season's efforts by at least retaining his place on the DP World Tour.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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