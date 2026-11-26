DP World Tour pro MJ Daffue has revealed the concerning news that he's having medical treatment for a brain tumour.

The South African posted on social media to reveal he's been dealing with some severe medical problems recently, with tests revealing tumours on both his brain and liver.

The 37-year-old says that tests did reveal that the liver tumour was benign, but the one on his brain remains a mystery.

Daffue won his DP World Tour card for the 2027 season thanks to finishing fifth on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2026, but his campaign is on hold while he undergoes serious treatment on the brain tumour.

"Unfortunately I ended up in the hospital with an infection about 10 days ago and after lots of tests they could not find the source," Daffue wrote on Instagram.

"However they did find a Tumor on my brain and my liver. Many more tests later it was established that the one on my liver is benign so we are very greatful.

"Unfortunately the one on my brain is still a mystery. I am currently on strong medication to see if we can attack the legion on the brain but " am struggling a bit physically."

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Daffue did add that he was "in great spirits" and that his "neurosurgeon has a perfect plan" to tackle his illness.

He also vowed to be back soon, adding: "I feel very confident that this is something that I will also kick butt and be ready to go soon.

"I appreciate all the messages so far and can't wait to be fully healthy and attacking the top of the leaderboards again soon."

Daffue won twice on the HotelPlanner Tour in 2026 and also recorded three top 10s on the DP World Tour including a third at the Hero Indian Open.

He's also played a full season on the PGA Tour back in 2022-2023 and once he recovers will be keen to build on last season's efforts by at least retaining his place on the DP World Tour.