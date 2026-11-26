Golf is trying to muscle in on the Thanksgiving sporting action with the Farmers Insurance Skins Game being staged on Black Friday for the second year running.

First introduced back in 1983, the Skins Game was rebooted last year and again in 2026 there'll be four top PGA Tour stars battling it out for a $4 million prize pot the day after Thanksgiving.

It's one of a number of new made-for-TV golfing events cropping up aimed at attracting new viewers and showcasing PGA Tour stars in a new light.

CBS golf commentators Andrew Catalon and Colt Knost will be calling the action on Amazon Prime as four huge golfing stars play for millions in Florida.

The popular Skins Game has been on and off our screens from 1983 until 2008, but was then brought back last year and again will be a Black Friday must-see for golf fans.

Who is playing in the Skins Game this year?

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We've got three multiple Major champions and one superstar young gun taking part in the 2026 Skins Game, with five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka leading the way in terms of his CV.

Two-time US Open champion Wyndham Clark is the current form player of the group though as the World No.5 won three times this year including capturing his second US Open title back in June.

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Justin Thomas was set to play in the Skins Game last year but had to pull out through injury and instead worked on the TV broadcast. This time the two-time PGA Championship winner will be on the course battling it out.

Competing against these PGA Tour giants is youngster Jackson Koivun, who may only be 21 but has no shortage of talent, and confidence, after taking to the pro ranks like a duck to water.

The record-breaking college star claimed a first PGA Tour victory in just his third start after turning pro and was part of the victorious USA team at the Presidents Cup this year. He won't back down from this challenge.

What is the format of the Skins Game?

After last year's experiment with the reverse purse format we're back to the original Skins Game rules that were introduced at the very beginning back in 1983.

In 2025 every player started with $1 million in their bank and then saw the balance go up or down depending on when they won or lost holes.

For this year we're back to the traditional Skins Game we all know, with each player starting on $0 and building up their prize pot every time they win a hole.

Each hole will carry a different dollar amount and a hole is only won when one player beats all three others on that particular hole.

If the hole is tied, even just by two players, then the money rolls over onto the next hole and continues until one player eventually takes that skin - which can lead to some bumper prizes on single holes.

If the 18th hole is halved then those player who tied the hole play sudden death until the skin is won.

The player who collects the most money wins.

Skins Game prize money 2026

Just like last year, there's a $4m prize fund up for grabs in the Skins Game.

The exact amount on offer for each hole increases steadily through the round leading to some bumper pots later on down the stretch.

Where is the Skins Game being played?

There's a new host venue for this year as Atlantic Fields Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida takes over from Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens which staged the 2025 event.

It's a shiny new course only opened last year, designed by Tom Fazio, which sits in a private residential community sitting on the site of a former orange grove.

How to watch the 2026 Skins Game

It's a morning start on Black Friday with the Skins Game officially getting under way in Florida on Friday 27 November at 9am Eastern Time (14:00 GMT).

The event is being screened exclusively live globally on Amazon Prime Video but it will be available for free to all viewers.

As no Amazon Prime membership is required so viewers need just a free Amazon account on the Prime Video website or app to stream the Skins Game live.

Skins Game betting odds

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Odds via BetMGM