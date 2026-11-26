As Tiger Woods prepares for his highly-anticipated return to tournament golf, his off course business dealings suffered a bit of a speed bump in a California court.

Woods' Sun Day Red brand built alongside TaylorMade has been embroiled in a long-running trademark dispute with Louisiana cooling company Tigeraire.

The battle stems from the company logos being similar in that they're both leaping tiger motifs, with the legal challenge being launched against it right after Sun Day Red launched in February 2024.

Woods is busy preparing for his latest comeback at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, from 3-6 December, and will likely just be letting the lawyers deal with the case - but it's still an unwanted hurdle that could affect Sun Day Red's ability to grow in the future.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 against Sun Day Red this week to overturn a previous decision on a lawsuit it filed to clarify it had not infringed on Tigeraire's trademark.

Tigeraire makes personal cooling fans for athletes and was set up by Jack Karavich in 2020 after developing the equipment working with students at LSU - hence the tiger association.

The company filed a lawsuit straight after Sun Day Red's launch in 2024 due to the similarity of the logos - with Woods' brand image containing 15 stripes on the tiger to represent his Major titles.

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Sun Day Red claims that Tigeraire "sought to deliberately manufacture a costly trademark dispute to secure a big payday" according to the written ruling from the court.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Their point was dismissed by the ruling, but the wider issue still remains unresolved as Tigeraire's initial federal lawsuit has been on hold since 2024 and there's no word on whether it still wishes to proceed.

The one dissenting judge in the recent Californian court case did side with Woods, pointing out the potential damage that could be done to Sun Day Red if it eventually had to change its logo on all products already produced and in stores.

It's unlikely to get that far but the two companies have so far been unabe to reach a compromise so talks may be needed to avoid any more complications.

Woods has been flying in his build-up to his comeback according to those in the know, while he's also just signed up to build a new links course in Northern Ireland as his TGR Design business thrives - he'll hope Sun Day Red can continue to follow that success.