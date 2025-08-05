Chase Koepka Set To Appear In First PGA Tour-Affiliated Event Since Departing LIV Golf

Former LIV Golf League player, Chase Koepka is set to make his first appearance in a PGA Tour-affiliated event since 2022 at this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

First reported by Monday Q Info on X, Koepka will compete at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska as a result of a successful stint through Open qualifying on Monday.

Brooks Koepka's younger brother will join the likes of Neal Shipley, Christo Lamprecht and Alvaro Ortiz - brother of Torque GC player, Carlos - at the $1 million event.

It will be the 31-year-old's first start on the Korn Ferry Tour since the 2021 Utah Championship and maiden appearance in a PGA Tour-affiliated competition since he missed the cut at the 2022 Honda Classic.

Several months after that, Koepka went on to join LIV Golf and played in the inaugural event at Centurion in London during June 2022.

Chase Koepka has Monday qualified for the KFT event in Omaha. Koepka has battled injuries throughout his career and was out for an extended time but came back recently and played very well in mini-tour events and a few Mondays It will be his first KFT start since 2020August 4, 2025

He struggled for much of his stint in the 54-hole circuit, though, and was eventually relegated from Brooks' Smash GC after finishing 48th out of 50 in 2023. However, Chase did achieve one of the most memorable moments in LIV Golf's short history courtesy of an incredible hole-in-one at LIV Golf Adelaide.

Following his final appearance in the breakaway league at LIV Golf Miami in October 2023, Koepka initially attempted to try and earn his way back via a place at the LIV Golf Promotions event but ended up withdrawing.

In the 15 months or so since then, the University of South Florida alumnus had been out of action due to injury and only returned earlier this year at the Asian Tour's Philippine Open, where he narrowly missed the cut.

Koepka scored a confidence-inducing T8th at the International Series India a week later before adding a T18th to his resume at the International Series Macau during March.

Otherwise, the Jupiter, Florida-born pro has missed the cut at two further International Series tournaments on the Asian Tour this year while competing in US mini-tour events, per Monday Q Info.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka is able to compete on the Korn Ferry Tour once again given it has been more than a year since his most recent start in the LIV Golf League - the suspension timeframe enforced by the PGA Tour for all of its controlled circuits.

Laurie Canter became the first ex-LIV golfer to play on the PGA Tour earlier in 2025 when he qualified for The Players Championship as a result of his top-50 position in the OWGR. Former HyFlyers GC man, James Piot then followed suit at the Rocket Classic after receiving an unrestricted sponsor exemption.

Koepka may end up walking in the pair's footsteps if he can string a handful of good results together this season or by graduating through Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in the fall.