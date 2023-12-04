Relegated LIV Golfer Chase Koepka Withdraws From Qualifier Along With Former Ryder Cup Star

Chase Koepka and former Team Europe Ryder Cup member Victor Dubuisson have withdrawn from the upcoming LIV Golf Promotions event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

With only three places left in the LIV Golf League ahead of the 2024 campaign, this weekend's 72-hole tournament in the United Arab Emirates represents a player's final chance to earn a full card for the controversial start-up next year.

But in a recent announcement by LIV, the aforementioned pair - plus World No. 440, Lee Chieh-po - have pulled out and will no longer tee it up in the three-stage event between December 8-10.

The trio have been replaced by Grégory Bourdy, Kazuki Higa, and David Horsey - all of whom have plied their trade on the DP World Tour in recent seasons - as LIV introduces promotion and relegation for the first time in its short history.

"LIV Golf Promotions creates an open pathway for players to compete in the LIV Golf League, and the interest shown in the event’s inaugural year reinforces the significance of these new opportunities for the sport,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

“There is exceptional talent from all corners of the globe and LIV Golf is establishing a platform for these current and rising stars of the game to build their careers in new, exciting ways. LIV Golf’s future is bright, and our anticipation grows to see which competitors will be part of this game-changing league in 2024.”

Field updates for this week's #LIVGolf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club Added to field Grégory Bourdy (Rd. 1)Kazuki Higa (Rd. 1)David Horsey (Rd. 1) WithdrawLee Chieh-po (Rd. 1)Victor Dubuisson (Rd. 1)Chase Koepka (Rd. 2)December 4, 2023 See more

Koepka endured a difficult 2023 on the lively circuit but managed to bag a memorable ace on the 'Watering Hole' at LIV Adelaide before slipping into the bottom four after the LIV Team Championships.

Five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka initially admitted he would "love to have" his younger brother back on Smash GC for 2024 before moving on to sign Graeme McDowell as the fourth member of his team.

Meanwhile, Dubuisson was a star of Team Europe's successful 2014 Ryder Cup squad which beat Team USA at Gleneagles.

This week's tournament will see LIV move away from its traditional 54-hole format to a 72-hole event, with the top-20 from the first round advancing to the second stage on Saturday - at which point the scores will reset.

Saturday's action will then introduce players who received a first-round bye, the group which should have contained Chase Koepka as well as the other three relegated golfers from the 2023 season.

Following another 18 holes, the top-20 will advance to the final day of competition on Sunday, where the scores once again reset for a 36-hole shootout. The top three will earn LIV cards as well as prize money of $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Those who finish between fourth and 10th will earn exemptions for all 2024 events on the Asian Tour's International Series.