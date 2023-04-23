Chase Koepka Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Adelaide Watering Hole

One of the big talking points of the LIV Golf Adelaide event has been the 'Watering Hole', with the par 3 12th seeing thousands of well-oiled fans surrounding the layout crazy, in a scene almost reminiscent of the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Many players have come close to making a hole-in-one, and now, on the final day of the tournament, Chase Koepka has managed the feat, with the American holing his tee shot to much fan-fare and wild scenes.

Beginning his final day on the par 4 fifth, Koepka found three birdies in seven holes to start the third round, with the American then making his way to the par 3 12th, a hole which had yielded a number of birdies throughout the first two days.

Measuring 165-yards, and with thousands of fans surrounding the green, Koepka stepped up and launched the ball to the right of the flag. Landing softly on the green, it spun to the left, with the ball resting in the bottom of the cup to send the surrounding fans into absolute raptures.

Paired with Paul Casey and Ian Poulter, Koepka was obviously pumped by the moment, with the 29-year-old slamming his club into the ground before chest bumping his caddie and playing partners and getting a beer shower in the process.

The ace was the second in LIV Golf history, Matt Wolff achieved that accolade last year, with Koepka's playing partner, Poulter, commenting on the video that was posted to social with the caption: "I'm still wet... and stink of booze... @chasekoepka that was insane..."

Following the hole-in-one, Koepka actually birdied the next hole, with a further two birdies and two bogeys coming in meaning he finished at six-under for his round and in a share of 24th place. Along with Poulter, Koepka himself tweeted about the moment, with the American writing: "(A) Day I’ll never forget thanks Adelaide for making this one special!"