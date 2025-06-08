Charlie Woods Endures Tough Final Round Finish At Prestigious Florida Amateur Event
After making the cut at Florida's 108th Amateur Championship, Woods struggled over the weekend, finishing with an 11-over-par 83 at BallenIsles Country Club
Charlie Woods endured a final round to forget at Florida's 108th Amateur Championship, with the 16-year-old carding an 11-over-par final round 83.
Taking place at BallenIsles Country Club's East Course, Woods did well to make the two-over-par cut in Florida, sitting just six shots back of the lead going into the weekend.
However, following a seven-over-par third round of 77, the American then produced his worst round of the week, with Woods eventually finishing 18-over-par for the week.
Despite the poor finish, it has still been a strong few weeks for the son of Hall of Famer, Tiger Woods, with Charlie claiming the Team TaylorMade Invitational by three strokes a fortnight ago.
The victory catapulted him up the AJGA Boys Rankings by 595 places, with the Benjamin School student rocketing up the standings from 609th to 14th.
The Amateur Championship in Florida is a 72-hole stroke play tournament hosted annually by the Florida State Golf Association, with the first edition coming in 1915. It is the oldest continuous sporting event in Florida.
Although Woods endured a poor performance this week, he will be looking to replicate his result from the Team TaylorMade Invitational.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Reportedly, Woods was invited to play in the Northeast Amateur, which takes place the 18th - 21st June at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Phil Mickelson Produces Shot Of The Year Candidate At LIV Golf Virginia
Phil the thrill showed off his short game expertise with an outrageous pitch shot during the final round at LIV Golf Virginia
-
Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Virginia After Stunning Final Round Charge
Joaquin Niemann fired a final round 63 to claim a one shot victory at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, as Crushers GC secured yet another team title
-
Jack Nicklaus Shares Personal Cautionary Tale As Charlie Woods Thrust Back Into Spotlight Following First AJGA Win
Nicklaus reflected on how his son, Gary was treated and reacted during his pro golf career when discussing the level of attention on Tiger Woods' son, Charlie
-
Charlie Woods Moves Up Almost 600 Places In AJGA Rankings Following First Win
Tiger Woods' son claimed his first AJGA title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational last week and is now enjoying a career-high ranking as a result
-
Charlie Woods Claims Maiden AJGA Title At Team TaylorMade Invitational
The 16-year-old eased to a three-shot win over a field that included fellow top juniors Miles Russell and Luke Colton
-
Charlie Woods Shoots Spectacular 65 Day After Posting 'Epic Psycho' Scorecard At Team TaylorMade Invitational
Woods is tied with Miles Russell, just one stroke back of the lead, heading into the final round of the American Junior Golf Association tournament in Florida
-
Charlie Woods Falls Short In US Open Qualifying
The 16-year-old shot a three-over-par 75 in his bid to make the field for Oakmont next month
-
Charlie Woods And Kai Trump Both Make Big Moves In AJGA Rankings
Just playing in the prestigious Sage Valley event has seen both Charlie Woods and Kai Trump rise over 200 places in the American Junior Golf Association rankings
-
Charlie Woods Struggles At Sage Valley Junior Invitational As Two-Time PGA Tour Player Wins Dramatic Boys Event
16-year-old Miles Russell carded the joint-lowest fourth-round score to come from behind late on and triumph at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational
-
Big Names Including Charlie Woods, Kai Trump And Asterisk Talley Struggle In Sage Valley Junior Invitational Opening Round
Tiger Woods' son sits 32nd in the 36-player boys field after round one, while defending champion Asterisk Talley has work to do