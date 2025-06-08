Charlie Woods Endures Tough Final Round Finish At Prestigious Florida Amateur Event

After making the cut at Florida's 108th Amateur Championship, Woods struggled over the weekend, finishing with an 11-over-par 83 at BallenIsles Country Club

Charlie Woods hits a chip shot
Charlie Woods endured a final round to forget at Florida's 108th Amateur Championship, with the 16-year-old carding an 11-over-par final round 83.

Taking place at BallenIsles Country Club's East Course, Woods did well to make the two-over-par cut in Florida, sitting just six shots back of the lead going into the weekend.

Charlie Woods wearing a white cap and navy sweater

However, following a seven-over-par third round of 77, the American then produced his worst round of the week, with Woods eventually finishing 18-over-par for the week.

Despite the poor finish, it has still been a strong few weeks for the son of Hall of Famer, Tiger Woods, with Charlie claiming the Team TaylorMade Invitational by three strokes a fortnight ago.

The victory catapulted him up the AJGA Boys Rankings by 595 places, with the Benjamin School student rocketing up the standings from 609th to 14th.

Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship

The Amateur Championship in Florida is a 72-hole stroke play tournament hosted annually by the Florida State Golf Association, with the first edition coming in 1915. It is the oldest continuous sporting event in Florida.

Although Woods endured a poor performance this week, he will be looking to replicate his result from the Team TaylorMade Invitational.

Reportedly, Woods was invited to play in the Northeast Amateur, which takes place the 18th - 21st June at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rhode Island.

