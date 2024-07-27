9 Things You Didn't Know About Trevor Gutschewski
Get to know US Junior Amateur Championship finalist, Trevor Gutschewski, a little bit better
At the 2024 US Junior Amateur Championship, Trevor Gutschewski made the final after defeating some big names in the world of amateur junior golf.
In this piece, we get to know the young American a little better:
1. Trevor Gutschewski was raised in Omaha, Nebraska
2. He was born into a golf family, with his dad, Scott Gutschewski, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour
3. Along with his dad, Gutschewski's brother, Luke, was a co-medalist at the 2022 U.S. Amateur
A post shared by Nebraska PGA (@nebraskapga)
A photo posted by on
4. Although his brother plays out of Iowa State University, Trevor has committed his college playing career to the University of Florida
5. His biggest amateur wins, to date, include the 2024 Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship and Indian Creek Invitational
6. Because of the Indian Creek Invitational victory, he secured a spot at the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship
7. Trevor's sister, Isabelle, is set to attend the University of Nebraska to be part of the PGA Golf Management program
8. At the 2024 US Junior Amateur Championship, Gutschewski defeated favorite, Blades Brown, in the round of 32. The American then made it all the way to the final
9. Making his Korn Ferry debut at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, both Trevor and brother, Luke, qualified for the exact same tournament
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
