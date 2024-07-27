9 Things You Didn't Know About Trevor Gutschewski

At the 2024 US Junior Amateur Championship, Trevor Gutschewski made the final after defeating some big names in the world of amateur junior golf.

In this piece, we get to know the young American a little better:

1. Trevor Gutschewski was raised in Omaha, Nebraska

2. He was born into a golf family, with his dad, Scott Gutschewski, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour

3. Along with his dad, Gutschewski's brother, Luke, was a co-medalist at the 2022 U.S. Amateur

4. Although his brother plays out of Iowa State University, Trevor has committed his college playing career to the University of Florida

5. His biggest amateur wins, to date, include the 2024 Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship and Indian Creek Invitational

6. Because of the Indian Creek Invitational victory, he secured a spot at the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship

7. Trevor's sister, Isabelle, is set to attend the University of Nebraska to be part of the PGA Golf Management program

8. At the 2024 US Junior Amateur Championship, Gutschewski defeated favorite, Blades Brown, in the round of 32. The American then made it all the way to the final

9. Making his Korn Ferry debut at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, both Trevor and brother, Luke, qualified for the exact same tournament