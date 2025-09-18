Charley Hull And Sir Nick Faldo Enjoy Royal Banquet With The King And Donald Trump

It's been a whirlwind week for Charley Hull, who followed her LPGA Tour victory with a round at Wentworth before attending a lavish royal dinner at Windsor Castle.

Hull joined golfing royalty in the form of Sir Nick Faldo with actual royalty King Charles III at the dinner, held for the state visit of US President Donald Trump.

After a dramatic victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday, Hull then flew to Wentworth to play in the aftermath of the BMA PGA Championship.

Then came the icing on the cake for Hull - a trip to Windsor Castle for a glittering royal dinner with the King and US President.

Hull posted pictures on her social media of what she described as "an unforgettable evening at Windsor Castle" alongside royalty.

"It was an honour to be invited by the King and Queen to the State Banquet," she added. "And great to finally meet President Trump. One for the memory books."

It capped a fine week for the 29-year-old, who became the first Englishwoman to break into the top five in the world rankings since they began in 2006.

Along with R&A chairman Niall Farquharson, six-time Major champion Faldo was also invited to the Windsor Castle banquet.

Faldo also posted a picture with Windsor Castle in the background to signify he was also attending the exclusive event.

Faldo was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2009 having been given the honor for his services to golf.

He was previously made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1988.