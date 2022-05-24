Charles Schwab Challenge Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After last week’s PGA Championship, several of the key players who contributed to the final-day drama of the second Major of the year are teeing it up at Colonial this week.

Justin Thomas claimed the second Major win of his career at Southern Hills, and, not resting on his laurels, the new World No.5 will be looking to continue that momentum as the PGA Tour heads to Texas. If he’s to win the Charles Schwab Challenge, he’ll have to beat a strong field that includes the man he defeated in last week’s playoff, Will Zalatoris.

The 120-man field is littered with other intriguing names, none more so than Mito Pereira, whose final-hole agony last week left the door open for Thomas to claim the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time in his career.

Several of the world’s top players flattered to deceive in Tulsa, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Collin Morikawa and World No.9 Jordan Spieth, but they all have a chance to get back on track in Fort Worth. The inclusion of those players alone would be enough to make this week’s field strong. Still, there are other high-profile entrants adding to a potentially fascinating tournament, including the holder, Jason Kokrak, who claimed the first of two PGA Tour wins in 2021 with a dramatic victory over Spieth by two shots.

Another surprising name in the field is Bryson DeChambeau, who is slated to play only days after withdrawing from the PGA Championship due to ongoing injury concerns. Add in Tommy Fleetwood, who finished in a tie for 5th last week, Abraham Ancer, who finished tied for 9th, World No.10 Sam Burns, and the ever-popular Rickie Fowler and we have the potential for one of the year’s most intriguing tournaments to date.

You can check out the list of the full field below.

Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 Field

Ancer, Abraham

Barjon, Paul

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bland, Richard

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Compton, Erik

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

DeChambeau, Bryson

Donald, Luke

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Finau, Tony

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kokrak, Jason

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Na, Kevin

NeSmith, Matthew

Ortiz, Carlos

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott

Piot, James

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Strafaci, Tyler

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Villegas, Camilo

Watney, Nick

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Zalatoris, Will

What Is The Charles Schwab Challenge Payout? The purse for this year’s event is a sizeable $8,400,000, which is an increase on last year’s $7,500,000. The winner of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will earn $1,520,000, while the runner-up will claim $915,600.

Who Won The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge? American Jason Kokrak won the tournament last year. He came out on top of a back-and-forth tussle with compatriot Jordan Spieth to win by two shots and claim his second PGA Tour title. He returns to defend his title in 2022.