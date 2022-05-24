Charles Schwab Challenge Field 2022
A strong field, including PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, is appearing at Colonial
After last week’s PGA Championship, several of the key players who contributed to the final-day drama of the second Major of the year are teeing it up at Colonial this week.
Justin Thomas claimed the second Major win of his career at Southern Hills, and, not resting on his laurels, the new World No.5 will be looking to continue that momentum as the PGA Tour heads to Texas. If he’s to win the Charles Schwab Challenge, he’ll have to beat a strong field that includes the man he defeated in last week’s playoff, Will Zalatoris.
The 120-man field is littered with other intriguing names, none more so than Mito Pereira, whose final-hole agony last week left the door open for Thomas to claim the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time in his career.
Several of the world’s top players flattered to deceive in Tulsa, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, World No.4 Collin Morikawa and World No.9 Jordan Spieth, but they all have a chance to get back on track in Fort Worth. The inclusion of those players alone would be enough to make this week’s field strong. Still, there are other high-profile entrants adding to a potentially fascinating tournament, including the holder, Jason Kokrak, who claimed the first of two PGA Tour wins in 2021 with a dramatic victory over Spieth by two shots.
Another surprising name in the field is Bryson DeChambeau, who is slated to play only days after withdrawing from the PGA Championship due to ongoing injury concerns. Add in Tommy Fleetwood, who finished in a tie for 5th last week, Abraham Ancer, who finished tied for 9th, World No.10 Sam Burns, and the ever-popular Rickie Fowler and we have the potential for one of the year’s most intriguing tournaments to date.
You can check out the list of the full field below.
Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 Field
- Ancer, Abraham
- Barjon, Paul
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bland, Richard
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burns, Sam
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Compton, Erik
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- DeChambeau, Bryson
- Donald, Luke
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Finau, Tony
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gooch, Talor
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Haas, Bill
- Hahn, James
- Harman, Brian
- Herbert, Lucas
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Jones, Matt
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kokrak, Jason
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Na, Kevin
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Pak, John
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pereira, Mito
- Perez, Pat
- Piercy, Scott
- Piot, James
- Poston, J.T.
- Poulter, Ian
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reed, Patrick
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Strafaci, Tyler
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tringale, Cameron
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Varner III, Harold
- Villegas, Camilo
- Watney, Nick
- Whaley, Vince
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Zalatoris, Will
What Is The Charles Schwab Challenge Payout?
The purse for this year’s event is a sizeable $8,400,000, which is an increase on last year’s $7,500,000. The winner of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge will earn $1,520,000, while the runner-up will claim $915,600.
Who Won The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge?
American Jason Kokrak won the tournament last year. He came out on top of a back-and-forth tussle with compatriot Jordan Spieth to win by two shots and claim his second PGA Tour title. He returns to defend his title in 2022.
Where Is The Charles Schwab Challenge?
The tournament will be played at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, a course designed by renowned architects John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell. The venue has hosted the event since 1946, making it the longest-running on the PGA Tour to be held at the same course.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
