In a back-and-forth tussle with Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak held his nerve to secure his second PGA Tour title.

Jason Kokrak Claims Dramatic Charles Schwab Challenge

On a day where many struggled, the American came out on top in a hugely dramatic final round at Colonial Country Club.

Overnight leader, Kokrak, had started the day one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, but five shots clear of Sergio Garcia in third place.

However, the pair would both get off to poor starts, with Kokrak two-over par and Spieth three-over through four holes.

With back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth, Kokrak would extend his lead over Spieth.

However, Spieth would hit a sublime wedge shot at the ninth to set up a tap-in birdie, moving him into a tie with Kokrak heading into the back nine.

The tussle, though, was far from over; with Kokrak making birdies at the 11th and 13th to extend his lead to two shots.

Trading bogies at the par-4 15th, the 36-year-old would make another bogey at the 16th to see his lead cut to one.

With both men producing sublime up-and-downs at the par-4 17th, Kokrak would sit one shot clear going down the 72nd hole.

Drama would follow yet again! With Spieth hitting first, he would pull his approach left and long, finding the water.

With Spieth in the drink, Kokrak could afford to play safe, putting his wedge shot on the front edge of the green and two-putting for a par and a two shot win.

The victory was his second win in only 17 starts; an impressive feat, considering it took him 233 starts to claim his first PGA Tour title.

Speaking after his round, the American said: “The fans were definitely rooting for Jordan. We had a big ebb-and-flow, both of us didn’t have our A-games.

“But I grinded it out, we kept patient and although we didn’t finish the way we wanted to, we got the win and I’m happy to be standing here on the 18th green.”