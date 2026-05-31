Charles Schwab Challenge Live Updates: Eric Cole Leads By One At Colonial Country Club

The Charles Schwab Challenge appears to be heading for a tight finish with several contenders on the back nine of the final round at Colonial Country Club.
Eric Cole is one. He's bidding for his maiden PGA Tour title, while JJ Spaun is looking for his second win of the season. Michael Brennan, meanwhile, is bidding for his second PGA Tour win. However, they face stiff competition from the likes of Ryan Gerard and defending champion Ben Griffin.
Others in contention include Texas Children's Houston Open champion Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes and Mac Meissner, all looking to keep the pressure on over the closing holes.
Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard
- T1 -12 Eric Cole
- 2nd -11 Michael Brennan
- T3 -10 Mac Meissner
- T3 -10 JJ Spaun
- T3 -10 Ben Griffin
- T3 -10 Ryan Gerard
- T3 -10 Michael Brennan
- T3 -10 Alex Smalley
Updates from...
NIP AND TUCK AT THE TOP
Michael Brennan briefly ties the lead with Eric Cole with a birdie at the 12th, but that doesn't last long. Moments later, Cole responds with a long birdie putt at the 11th to restore his one-shot lead.
TROUBLE FOR GERARD
Ryan Gerard, one back of Cole, finds problems with his second at the par-5 11th. It disappears into some trees and down a ravine and the upshot is, his next shot will be his fourth...
ERIC COLE REGAINS SOLO LEAD
Maybe Eric Cole's nerves will be settled further by a bogey from co-leader Michael Brennan at 12.
That ensures Cole leads by one again. Moments later, JJ Spaun eyes a chance to join him at the 11th, but his birdie putt just stays out.
NOT EVEN CLOSE
The error that led to Cole's double-bogey at 9 didn't just miss its intended target, it didn't get close, as you can see here.
Winning is hard.A costly double bogey takes away Eric Cole’s two-shot lead @CSChallengeFW. pic.twitter.com/IJyilUCaLGMay 31, 2026
QUITE THE STAT...
An incredible stat about PGA Tour Rookies of the Year and their wins. When this was posted, Cole led by one, but now that's been extinguished.
Since being first awarded in 1990, there have been 36 winners of the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year (Arnold Palmer Award), combining for 277 wins. Eric Cole (2023) is the only player on that list yet to win on TOUR. He currently leads the Charles Schwab Challenge by one stroke.May 31, 2026
ALL CHANGE AT THE TOP
For much of his round, Eric Cole had looked assured, with the chance to claim his maiden PGA Tour title seemingly leaving him unaffected.
That's all changed with a horrendous moment for him at the ninth. He led by two at that point, but a double-bogey after finding the water means he's now level with Michael Brennan.
JJ Spaun also briefly shared the lead, but he bogeyed the 10th to add to a frenetic few minutes at Colonial.
The good news for Cole is that he makes a nice enough par at 10, and maybe that will settle him down.
WELCOME!
Welcome to our coverage of the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Eric Cole has recently double-bogeyed to let in Michael Brennan.
With plenty of other contenders in the mix, follow along to see who gets their hands on the trophy.
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