Charles Schwab Challenge Live Updates: Eric Cole Leads By One At Colonial Country Club

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The Charles Schwab Challenge appears to be heading for a tight finish with several contenders on the back nine of the final round at Colonial Country Club.

Eric Cole is one. He's bidding for his maiden PGA Tour title, while JJ Spaun is looking for his second win of the season. Michael Brennan, meanwhile, is bidding for his second PGA Tour win. However, they face stiff competition from the likes of Ryan Gerard and defending champion Ben Griffin.

Others in contention include Texas Children's Houston Open champion Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes and Mac Meissner, all looking to keep the pressure on over the closing holes.

Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard

T1 -12 Eric Cole

-12 Eric Cole 2nd -11 Michael Brennan

-11 Michael Brennan T3 -10 Mac Meissner

-10 Mac Meissner T3 -10 JJ Spaun

-10 JJ Spaun T3 -10 Ben Griffin

-10 Ben Griffin T3 -10 Ryan Gerard

-10 Ryan Gerard T3 -10 Michael Brennan

-10 Michael Brennan T3 -10 Alex Smalley

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