Bryson DeChambeau Reveals AI Role In LIV Golf Korea Resurgence

Bryson DeChambeau is known for his willingness to experiment to get his game into shape, and this week’s LIV Golf Korea was no different.

DeChambeau recovered from a disappointing one over in the third round at Asiad Country Club with a five-under final round that saw him miss out on a playoff with winner Joaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch by just one shot.

Following the third round, DeChamebeau had a late-night stint on the range as he attempted to iron out swing issues that have been hampering him for some time.

However, according to the two-time US Open champion, it wasn’t necessarily that work that prompted his vast improvement on Sunday, but AI, with the American revealing he sought assistance from Google’s Gemini.

After the final round, he said: “I was slamming the club in the ground, trying to figure out what to do. I was frustrated. Been trying everything in my body. I didn't actually figure it out on the range.

“I went back and started talking to Gemini and trying to figure out just what it could be to passively make the club turn over.

“Hands just felt like they were moving forward like this and I couldn't get the club to turn over. Even if I tried to stop it here, it still wouldn't turn over.

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“So I left kind of frustrated and learned later that night that I just needed to relax my grip pressure and let the thing just fold over naturally. I'm still working it out. I don't have the answer.”

Bryson DeChambeau has two victories this season, but there have been disappointments too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite DeChambeau’s swing issues, he is still having a successful season, with his placing of third in Korea coming after victories in Singapore and South Africa.

Meanwhile, even though he narrowly missed out on the sixth LIV Golf title of his career in Busan, his performance helped his Crushers GC line-up win the team title for a record 10th time.

That is something he admitted is hard to take in. He said: “I don't even know how to process that. I don't even know what it means we're the first to really do it.”

He added: “How do I process it? Just grateful, super grateful that I've got amazing guys, an amazing team. We all click in different ways, but we all work to make our team the best out here.”

Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC won a record 10th team title at LIV Golf Korea (Image credit: Getty Images)

While that team milestone gave DeChambeau his latest memorable moment of 2026, there have also been some significant low points this year, not least missed cuts in the first two Majors of the year, The Masters and the PGA Championship.

Even though DeChambeau admitted that his consultation with AI hasn’t given him all the answers just yet, he will be hoping that his final round proves that, two weeks before his chance of winning the US Open for the third time, his game is heading back in the right direction.