Kota Kaneko Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title At Austrian Alpine Open

Japanese star Kota Kaneko saw off the challenges of Davis Bryant and Ricardo Gouveia to win the Austrian Alpine Open for his maiden DP World Tour title.

Kaneko, in his rookie DP World Tour season, began the final round with a one-shot lead over Gouveia at Golfclub Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith.

However, it didn’t take long for the Portuguese player to join him at the top of the leaderboard, with a birdie at the second to move to 15 under.

Next, local star Max Steinlechner joined them in the lead with three consecutive birdies between the ninth and 11th, with another Austrian, Bernd Wiesberger, and Joost Luiten also tying the lead before Gouveia edged in front with another birdie at the eighth to move to 16 under.

By the time Gouveia made the turn, it was still anyone’s guess as to who would lift the trophy, as seven stood within two of the lead, including Bryant, who was on 14 under.

Ricardo Gouveia wasn't able to maintain an early lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

More twists and turns seemed certain, and sure enough, the first came with a rally from Kaneko, rattling off three birdies in four holes between the 10th and 13th to get to 18 under and lead Gouveia by two.

Bryant was also making a charge, with an eagle at the 10th followed by birdies at the 12th and 15th to go level with Kaneko, who bogeyed the 15th.

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Kaneko hit back again, this time with a moment of brilliance at 16, when he chipped in to lead by one at 18 under.

WOW, SURELY NOT! Kota Kaneko chips in to re-take the solo lead when he'd all but given up on the shot 🤯#AustrianAlpineOpen pic.twitter.com/0D8ssbq0cUMay 31, 2026

By the time Kaneko reached the 18th, his grip on the title was even stronger after Bryant finished with a bogey to drop back to 16 under and tied with Gouveia.

Even then, it wasn’t plain sailing for Kaneko, who got a lucky break at the par-3 when his tee shot went beyond the green before stopping in the thick rough close to the water.

CAN YOU BELIEVE THAT 👀Kota Kaneko gets a very lucky break on the final hole! #AustrianAlpineOpen pic.twitter.com/oxsc8mpxnVMay 31, 2026

He wasn’t about to look a gift horse in the mouth, and he finished with par to bring an end to the drama, a win that earns him prize money of $467,500.