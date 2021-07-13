Danny Willett, winner of the 2019 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, uses a full bag of Callaway clubs and ball

Danny Willett What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does the 2019 BMW PGA Champion Danny Willett use? We take a look below.

The 2016 Masters champion has been a Callaway staffer since 2011 and currently uses a full bag of clubs from the brand.

Starting at the top of the bag, Willett had been using his trusty Rogue driver for a very long time but this appears to have come out right now for a Callaway Epic Max model.

He had been testing the Max for a while because it helped him hit the ball a little higher and gave him more ball speed. It will be interesting to see if this is a permanent replacement though.

In the three-wood we believe he has remained using the Rogue model that has been in his bag for a while but we also know he is testing a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond model as well.

His utility is the Callaway X Forged UT and he has two of them in 18 and 24 degrees of lofts – these are essentially his two and four-iron.

Moving onto the irons he carries a set of the Callaway X-Forged CB’s and they go from five-iron down to nine-iron.

Willett’s wedges are the Jaws MD5 model and he carries four of them with 46, 50, 54, 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag has recently changed. Willett was using the Stroke Lab Tuttle for a number of years but he looks to have switched to an Odyssey O-Works 1W putter.

His ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft LS and he also wears Descente apparel and Puma golf shoes.

Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 9° , Mitsubishi Tensei Diamana W 60X shaft.

Three wood: Callaway Rogue, 15° , Mitsubishi Rogue Diamana W 70X shaft.

Utility irons: Callaway X Forged UT, 18° and 24°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Superlite X100 shafts.

Irons: Callaway X Forged CB, 5-9 iron, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite shafts.

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5, 50°, 56° and 60° with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite shafts.

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 1W

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft LS

Shoes: Puma

Glove: Callaway

Apparel: Descente

