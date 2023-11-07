Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule continues with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

Last year, Seamus Power claimed victory by one shot over Thomas Detry, and while the Irishman is not defending his title this week, Detry is appearing, as he goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour title.

The highest-ranked player in the field is Lucas Glover. The six-time PGA Tour winner, who is 31st in the world, showed some excellent form in the tournaments leading up to the FedEx Fall schedule, including wins in the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, before finishing 20th in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Glover’s first start since that tournament finished with a less impressive T59 at the World Wide Technology Championship, and he’ll be hoping to get back on track here.

Lucas Glover is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

If he is to claim his third win of the year, though, he’ll face stiff competition from former World No.1 Adam Scott. While the Australian is yet to win in 2023, he has come close on several occasions, with a T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship among five top-10 finishes.

There are three former winners of the tournament in the field, too. Brendon Todd cruised to victory in 2019, beating Harry Higgs by four shots, and he is looking for his fourth PGA Tour title. The year after, Brian Gay lifted the trophy after winning a playoff against Wyndham Clark, and the American, who is now 51, is hoping to roll back the years again for his sixth win on the Tour.

Lucas Herbert is the most recent winner in this week’s field. The Australian beat Danny Lee and Patrick Reed, who now play for LIV Golf, by one shot in 2021. That was his maiden win on the PGA Tour, and he hasn’t claimed another since. Will this be the week that changes?

Lucas Herbert is the most recent winner of the tournament in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, brothers Wesley and George Bryan, who are well-known for their YouTube channel Bryan Bros Golf, each play, with George making his PGA Tour debut thanks to a sponsor exemption. As for Wesley, he is looking for his second PGA Tour win after beating Luke Donald by one shot at the 2017 RBC Heritage.

Another player making his PGA Tour debut is local player Oliver Betschart. The 15-year-old prodigy appears thanks to making it through a local qualifier and becomes the youngest player on the Tour since 2014, when Guan Tianlang appeared at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Other notable players in the field include Alex Noren, who, rather than play on the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, which he won seven years ago, is hoping for a maiden PGA Tour victory.

Luke List, who won October’s Sanderson Farms Championship, also plays, and is joined by two other players in the world’s top 100, Alex Smalley and Mark Hubbard.

Players are competing for a purse of $6.5m with the winner in line for a windfall of $1.17m.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,170,000 2nd $708,500 3rd $448,500 4th $318,500 5th $266,500 6th $235,625 7th $219,375 8th $203,125 9th $190,125 10th $177,125 11th $164,125 12th $151,125 13th $138,125 14th $125,125 15th $118,625 16th $112,125 17th $105,625 18th $99,125 19th $92,625 20th $86,125 21st $79,625 22nd $73,125 23rd $67,925 24th $62,725 25th $57,525 26th $52,325 27th $50,375 28th $48,425 29th $46,475 30th $44,525 31st $42,575 32nd $40,625 33rd $38,675 34th $37,050 35th $35,425 36th $33,800 37th $32,175 38th $30,875 39th $29,575 40th $28,275 41st $26,975 42nd $25,675 43rd $24,375 44th $23,075 45th $21,775 46th $20,475 47th $19,175 48th $18,135 49th $17,225 50th $16,705 51st $16,315 52nd $15,925 53rd $15,665 54th $15,405 55th $15,275 56th $15,145 57th $15,015 58th $14,885 59th $14,775 60th $14,625 61st $14,495 62nd $14,365 63rd $14,235 64th $14,105 65th $13,975 66th $13,845 67th $13,715 68th $13,585 69th $13,455 70th $13,325 71st $13,195 72nd $13,065 73rd $12,935 74th $12,805 75th $12,675 76th $12,545 77th $12,415 78th $12,285 79th $12,155 80th $12,025 81st $11,895 82nd $11,765 83rd $11,635 84th $11,505 85th $11,375 86th $11,245 87th $11,115 88th $10,985 89th $10,855 90th $10,725

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field

Alexander, Tyson

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baker, Chris

Barnes, Ricky

Bennett, Sam

Betschart, Oliver

Bhatia, Akshay

Biondi, Fred

Blixt, Jonas

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, George

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Cone, Trevor

Contini, Martin

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

Ernst, Derek

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Guise, Danny

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Hearn, David

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Hubbard, Mark

Imada, Ryuji

Johnson, Chase

Johnson, Richard S

Kang, Sung

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koch, Greg

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Lamely, Derek

Landry, Andrew

Lebioda, Hank

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNeil, George

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Ryan

Noh, S.Y.

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Overton, Jeff

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Roy, Kevin

Roy, Scott

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Sims, Michael

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Stadler, Keving

Stanley, Kyle

Streb, Robert

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, DJ

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uresti, Omar

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

West, Eric

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Wilshire, Kyle

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zhang, Andy

Where Is The Butterfield Bermuda Championship? The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is played at Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Sr-designed effort. Its signature hole is the 16th - a 235-yard crescent-shaped hole with incredible views over the Atlantic Ocean.