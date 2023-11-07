Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

There'll be a new Butterfield Bermuda Champion in 2023, with Adam Scott among the field at Port Royal Golf Course

Adam Scott during the Zozo Championship in Japan
Former World No.1 Adam Scott appears
The PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule continues with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

Last year, Seamus Power claimed victory by one shot over Thomas Detry, and while the Irishman is not defending his title this week, Detry is appearing, as he goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour title.

The highest-ranked player in the field is Lucas Glover. The six-time PGA Tour winner, who is 31st in the world, showed some excellent form in the tournaments leading up to the FedEx Fall schedule, including wins in the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, before finishing 20th in the Tour Championship at East Lake

Glover’s first start since that tournament finished with a less impressive T59 at the World Wide Technology Championship, and he’ll be hoping to get back on track here.

Lucas Glover during the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club

Lucas Glover is one of the biggest names in the field

If he is to claim his third win of the year, though, he’ll face stiff competition from former World No.1 Adam Scott. While the Australian is yet to win in 2023, he has come close on several occasions, with a T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship among five top-10 finishes.

There are three former winners of the tournament in the field, too. Brendon Todd cruised to victory in 2019, beating Harry Higgs by four shots, and he is looking for his fourth PGA Tour title. The year after, Brian Gay lifted the trophy after winning a playoff against Wyndham Clark, and the American, who is now 51, is hoping to roll back the years again for his sixth win on the Tour.

Lucas Herbert is the most recent winner in this week’s field. The Australian beat Danny Lee and Patrick Reed, who now play for LIV Golf, by one shot in 2021. That was his maiden win on the PGA Tour, and he hasn’t claimed another since. Will this be the week that changes?

Lucas Herbert with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship trophy

Lucas Herbert is the most recent winner of the tournament in the field

Elsewhere, brothers Wesley and George Bryan, who are well-known for their YouTube channel Bryan Bros Golf, each play, with George making his PGA Tour debut thanks to a sponsor exemption. As for Wesley, he is looking for his second PGA Tour win after beating Luke Donald by one shot at the 2017 RBC Heritage.

Another player making his PGA Tour debut is local player Oliver Betschart. The 15-year-old prodigy appears thanks to making it through a local qualifier and becomes the youngest player on the Tour since 2014, when Guan Tianlang appeared at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Other notable players in the field include Alex Noren, who, rather than play on the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, which he won seven years ago, is hoping for a maiden PGA Tour victory.

Luke List, who won October’s Sanderson Farms Championship, also plays, and is joined by two other players in the world’s top 100, Alex Smalley and Mark Hubbard.

Players are competing for a purse of $6.5m with the winner in line for a windfall of $1.17m.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,170,000
2nd$708,500
3rd$448,500
4th$318,500
5th$266,500
6th$235,625
7th$219,375
8th$203,125
9th$190,125
10th$177,125
11th$164,125
12th$151,125
13th$138,125
14th$125,125
15th$118,625
16th$112,125
17th$105,625
18th$99,125
19th$92,625
20th$86,125
21st$79,625
22nd$73,125
23rd$67,925
24th$62,725
25th$57,525
26th$52,325
27th$50,375
28th$48,425
29th$46,475
30th$44,525
31st$42,575
32nd$40,625
33rd$38,675
34th$37,050
35th$35,425
36th$33,800
37th$32,175
38th$30,875
39th$29,575
40th$28,275
41st$26,975
42nd$25,675
43rd$24,375
44th$23,075
45th$21,775
46th$20,475
47th$19,175
48th$18,135
49th$17,225
50th$16,705
51st$16,315
52nd$15,925
53rd$15,665
54th$15,405
55th$15,275
56th$15,145
57th$15,015
58th$14,885
59th$14,775
60th$14,625
61st$14,495
62nd$14,365
63rd$14,235
64th$14,105
65th$13,975
66th$13,845
67th$13,715
68th$13,585
69th$13,455
70th$13,325
71st$13,195
72nd$13,065
73rd$12,935
74th$12,805
75th$12,675
76th$12,545
77th$12,415
78th$12,285
79th$12,155
80th$12,025
81st$11,895
82nd$11,765
83rd$11,635
84th$11,505
85th$11,375
86th$11,245
87th$11,115
88th$10,985
89th$10,855
90th$10,725

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field

  • Alexander, Tyson
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Atwal, Arjun
  • Baker, Chris
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bennett, Sam
  • Betschart, Oliver
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Biondi, Fred
  • Blixt, Jonas
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, George
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Contini, Martin
  • Cook, Austin
  • Crane, Ben
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Ernst, Derek
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Garrigus, Robert
  • Gay, Brian
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gómez, Fabián
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Guise, Danny
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Hearn, David
  • Herbert, Lucas
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Imada, Ryuji
  • Johnson, Chase
  • Johnson, Richard S
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Koch, Greg
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuest, Peter
  • Laird, Martin
  • Lamely, Derek
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNeil, George
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Noren, Alex
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Overton, Jeff
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Points, D.A.
  • Potter, Jr., Ted
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Roy, Scott
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Scott, Adam
  • Sims, Michael
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Stadler, Keving
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Streb, Robert
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trahan, DJ
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Uresti, Omar
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • West, Eric
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wilshire, Kyle
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl
  • Zhang, Andy

Where Is The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is played at Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Sr-designed effort. Its signature hole is the 16th - a 235-yard crescent-shaped hole with incredible views over the Atlantic Ocean.

What Is The Purse For The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

A $6.5m purse is on offer in the 2022 tournament, an identical sum to the 2022 tournament. The winner will claim $1.17m, while the runner-up will take home $708,500. 

