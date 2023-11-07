Butterfield Bermuda Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
There'll be a new Butterfield Bermuda Champion in 2023, with Adam Scott among the field at Port Royal Golf Course
The PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule continues with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.
Last year, Seamus Power claimed victory by one shot over Thomas Detry, and while the Irishman is not defending his title this week, Detry is appearing, as he goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour title.
The highest-ranked player in the field is Lucas Glover. The six-time PGA Tour winner, who is 31st in the world, showed some excellent form in the tournaments leading up to the FedEx Fall schedule, including wins in the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, before finishing 20th in the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Glover’s first start since that tournament finished with a less impressive T59 at the World Wide Technology Championship, and he’ll be hoping to get back on track here.
If he is to claim his third win of the year, though, he’ll face stiff competition from former World No.1 Adam Scott. While the Australian is yet to win in 2023, he has come close on several occasions, with a T5 at the Wells Fargo Championship among five top-10 finishes.
There are three former winners of the tournament in the field, too. Brendon Todd cruised to victory in 2019, beating Harry Higgs by four shots, and he is looking for his fourth PGA Tour title. The year after, Brian Gay lifted the trophy after winning a playoff against Wyndham Clark, and the American, who is now 51, is hoping to roll back the years again for his sixth win on the Tour.
Lucas Herbert is the most recent winner in this week’s field. The Australian beat Danny Lee and Patrick Reed, who now play for LIV Golf, by one shot in 2021. That was his maiden win on the PGA Tour, and he hasn’t claimed another since. Will this be the week that changes?
Elsewhere, brothers Wesley and George Bryan, who are well-known for their YouTube channel Bryan Bros Golf, each play, with George making his PGA Tour debut thanks to a sponsor exemption. As for Wesley, he is looking for his second PGA Tour win after beating Luke Donald by one shot at the 2017 RBC Heritage.
Another player making his PGA Tour debut is local player Oliver Betschart. The 15-year-old prodigy appears thanks to making it through a local qualifier and becomes the youngest player on the Tour since 2014, when Guan Tianlang appeared at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Other notable players in the field include Alex Noren, who, rather than play on the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge, which he won seven years ago, is hoping for a maiden PGA Tour victory.
Luke List, who won October’s Sanderson Farms Championship, also plays, and is joined by two other players in the world’s top 100, Alex Smalley and Mark Hubbard.
Players are competing for a purse of $6.5m with the winner in line for a windfall of $1.17m.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,170,000
|2nd
|$708,500
|3rd
|$448,500
|4th
|$318,500
|5th
|$266,500
|6th
|$235,625
|7th
|$219,375
|8th
|$203,125
|9th
|$190,125
|10th
|$177,125
|11th
|$164,125
|12th
|$151,125
|13th
|$138,125
|14th
|$125,125
|15th
|$118,625
|16th
|$112,125
|17th
|$105,625
|18th
|$99,125
|19th
|$92,625
|20th
|$86,125
|21st
|$79,625
|22nd
|$73,125
|23rd
|$67,925
|24th
|$62,725
|25th
|$57,525
|26th
|$52,325
|27th
|$50,375
|28th
|$48,425
|29th
|$46,475
|30th
|$44,525
|31st
|$42,575
|32nd
|$40,625
|33rd
|$38,675
|34th
|$37,050
|35th
|$35,425
|36th
|$33,800
|37th
|$32,175
|38th
|$30,875
|39th
|$29,575
|40th
|$28,275
|41st
|$26,975
|42nd
|$25,675
|43rd
|$24,375
|44th
|$23,075
|45th
|$21,775
|46th
|$20,475
|47th
|$19,175
|48th
|$18,135
|49th
|$17,225
|50th
|$16,705
|51st
|$16,315
|52nd
|$15,925
|53rd
|$15,665
|54th
|$15,405
|55th
|$15,275
|56th
|$15,145
|57th
|$15,015
|58th
|$14,885
|59th
|$14,775
|60th
|$14,625
|61st
|$14,495
|62nd
|$14,365
|63rd
|$14,235
|64th
|$14,105
|65th
|$13,975
|66th
|$13,845
|67th
|$13,715
|68th
|$13,585
|69th
|$13,455
|70th
|$13,325
|71st
|$13,195
|72nd
|$13,065
|73rd
|$12,935
|74th
|$12,805
|75th
|$12,675
|76th
|$12,545
|77th
|$12,415
|78th
|$12,285
|79th
|$12,155
|80th
|$12,025
|81st
|$11,895
|82nd
|$11,765
|83rd
|$11,635
|84th
|$11,505
|85th
|$11,375
|86th
|$11,245
|87th
|$11,115
|88th
|$10,985
|89th
|$10,855
|90th
|$10,725
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- Armour, Ryan
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baker, Chris
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bennett, Sam
- Betschart, Oliver
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Biondi, Fred
- Blixt, Jonas
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, George
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cink, Stewart
- Cone, Trevor
- Contini, Martin
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Detry, Thomas
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Endycott, Harrison
- Ernst, Derek
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Guise, Danny
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Hearn, David
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hubbard, Mark
- Imada, Ryuji
- Johnson, Chase
- Johnson, Richard S
- Kang, Sung
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Koch, Greg
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Lamely, Derek
- Landry, Andrew
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McNeil, George
- Merritt, Troy
- Moore, Ryan
- Noh, S.Y.
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Overton, Jeff
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Potter, Jr., Ted
- Ramey, Chad
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Roy, Scott
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Sims, Michael
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Stadler, Keving
- Stanley, Kyle
- Streb, Robert
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Todd, Brendon
- Trahan, DJ
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Uresti, Omar
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- West, Eric
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Wilshire, Kyle
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
- Zhang, Andy
Where Is The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is played at Port Royal Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones Sr-designed effort. Its signature hole is the 16th - a 235-yard crescent-shaped hole with incredible views over the Atlantic Ocean.
What Is The Purse For The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
A $6.5m purse is on offer in the 2022 tournament, an identical sum to the 2022 tournament. The winner will claim $1.17m, while the runner-up will take home $708,500.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
