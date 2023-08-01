Bryan Bros In Thrilling Monday Qualifier Playoff - But Only One Advances

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wesley Bryan and George Bryan were involved in a rare sibling stand-off during Monday's Wyndham Championship Qualifier.

The duo, who are well known for their YouTube channel 'Bryan Bros Golf', both carded rounds of 66 at Bermuda Run Country Club in North Carolina.

With only four play-off spots up for grabs and a quintet of players tied at five-under par, the pair went head-to-head in a thrilling playoff.

With Hank Lebioda and Joey Lane already booking their place at the final PGA Tour event of the regular season, Tommy Gainey, John Lyras, Ricky Palonis and the Bryan brothers would battle it out to join them.

Ultimately, only two would make it through, with George narrowly falling short as his brother, Wesley and Gainey advanced through from the playoff.

The good stuff. Thanks @CarolinasPGA

“Well, one of us had to win and one of us had to lose, I guess theoretically, both could have won, both could have lost,” Wesley said on his Instagram story.

“Unfortunately, George did not make it through, fortunately, I did make it through. Sorry George - still love you, but I’m still going to try to beat you until the day I die. In everything.”

The final leaderboard from Monday's Wyndham Championship qualifier. (Image credit: PGA Tour)

The 33-year-old is the younger of the two brothers and has started in 13 PGA Tour events this season, making just one top 10 finish while missing the cut on 10 occasions.

His last win on Tour came in 2017 where he triumphed at the RBC Heritage, but has struggled to rekindle his form since that season.

Despite that, the University of South Carolina alumnus booked his place in the Wyndham Championship with a stunning long-range approach shot, landing his ball just inches from the hole to book his place in this weekend's event.

Clutch when it mattered most 🎯@WesleyBryanGolf stuck his approach in the Monday Qualifier playoff to secure his spot @WyndhamChamp.

George, meanwhile, admitted that this was his first appearance in a PGA Tour qualifying event in five years and despite carding a bogey on the third hole, went on to shoot an eagle and four consecutive birdies before the turn.

Despite missing out on qualification, he was in good spirits after the tournament poking fun at his brother insisting he was 'taking all the credit' from his younger sibling's qualification.

"Yeah, I mean I'd like to take all the credit because there's no way he gets to the playoff if he doesn't feel the older brother that had like a five-stroke lead on him out there," George said jokingly in a video posted on the PGA Tour's Twitter account.

Wesley added: "Yeah, I know I felt it."

"That's the way every tournament or everything we play in [goes]," George continued.

"If one of us is not playing well then the other one ends up playing better because of that. So I will take a lot of this. But to his credit, a) competing against him in a tournament - we hadn't done that in a long time.

"And b) to like go in a playoff for a Tour event is pretty ridiculous. It's insane."

The @BryanBrosGolf take on the @WyndhamChamp Monday Qualifier 👏@WesleyBryanGolf and George went head-to-head in the qualifying playoff with Wesley earning a spot for this week's tournament.

Wesley continued: "I know, gosh it was a lot of fun. I wish if the PGA Tour could let me just give him the spot instead, kind of mess the names up a little bit, I would prefer that."

He also lumped praise on his brother, admitting he was 'proud of him', while saying: "Everyone was counting George out as an old washed up YouTuber. But it's the 'Year of the Beast' right now and George has revitalised his career. Still has no real goals or ambitions of playing professional golf other than to play good."

George also revealed in the clip that he had signed up for PGA Tour Q-School and will be hoping to earn his Tour card via the multi-stage series.

His brother, meanwhile, will now make his fourth appearance at the Wyndham Championship, with Wesley having missed the cut at the event in three of those starts while finishing T34 in 2020.