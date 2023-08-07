Lucas Glover Seals Fifth PGA Tour Title At Wyndham Championship
The former US Open champion is back in the winner's circle, thanks largely to finding an answer to the yips
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lucas Glover took full advantage of a lucky break on the final hole to claim his fifth PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship, arguably the most emotional of them all.
The 2009 US Open champion has made more starts than anyone at the Wyndham Championship since 2004, a tournament that’s close to home for the 43-year-old, who has many fond memories of playing Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Sunday will live long in the memory, too. After firing a 62 in his third round, Glover posted a two-under-par 68 in the final round, which gave him a two-shot victory over Russell Henley and South Korean Byeong Hun An.
“It’s huge, obviously,” Glover said. “Pretty close to home and had a lot of family here when I was growing up, spent a lot of time here at Sedgefield actually.
“I had a couple uncles that were members and came up here a good bit. Remember the pool and thought it was the best pool ever because it had a high dive, I remember that.”
The 6th August is also a significant date for Glover – it's his grandfather's birthday, and he'd have been 97 yesterday.
“He got me started playing and was my mentor and my hero,” said Glover. “Tried not to think about it too much until the end there. Like to think I had a leg up on everybody today because of that.”
Billy Horschel shared the lead with Glover after three rounds, but the former FedEx Cup champion was out of sorts on Sunday and ended up finishing fourth.
The other challenge for Glover, and those battling it out for the title, was the weather. There was a delay that lasted two hours, and it came when Glover and Henley were tied for the lead at -20 with just four holes to play.
A few hours later, however, it was Glover who had control coming down the 18th, and the title was only going his way when his drive took a lucky bounce off the side of a volunteer's cart.
“I did not know that. I thought somebody was joking, I heard them say that,” said Glover. “Well, to be honest, I would have probably laid it up anyway. Just might have been a harder layup.”
The Wyndham Championship was the final event of the PGA Tour’s regular season, but now Glover can look forward to the Playoffs, his victory taking him from 112th in the FedEx Cup points standings to number 49 – so it’s next stop Memphis.
“Last time I played Memphis, I played very well, so excited to get back there,” reflected Glover. “Just let this soak in and get my body and my mind right and get back to work Tuesday or Wednesday.”
A number of big names didn’t end the week in the top 70 on the points list to advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including Justin Thomas (71), who missed out by a single stroke, and 2014 FedEx Cup champion, Billy Horschel (90).
Glover, though, moves on with optimism, especially after switching to a new long putter that has seemingly ended a long struggle with the yips.
“100 per cent, 100 per cent,” said Glover, when asked whether he’d been struggling with the debilitating putting ‘disease’.
He added: “I was going to try the long one and if that didn't feel good, I was going to try left-handed. That's how far down the road I was.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Incredible 58
Safe to say, social media was rather impressed by the American's 12-under round at LIV Golf Greenbrier
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'He Was With Me Out There All Day Today' - DeChambeau Dedicates 58 To Late Father
The victory was the first since the unfortunate passing of his father in November 2022
By James Nursey Published
-
Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?
The French golfer recently claimed her first Major at the Evian Championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Lee Hodges
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Lee Hodges
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Why The AIG Women’s Open Is Not On A Links Course
The men's Open Championship is played exclusively on links courses - but this is not the case for the women's tournament
By Michael Weston Published
-
Billy Horschel Reveals He’s Changed His Mind Over FedEx Cup Playoffs Spots
The 2014 FedEx Cup champion finds himself 119th in the standings with only the top 70 set to advance
By Michael Weston Published
-
Injured Open Hero Tom Kim 'Gutted' To Miss PGA Tour Title Defense
After playing through the pain at Hoylake, the Open runner-up is now set for a period of rest
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Brooke Henderson’s Caddie?
Since turning professional, the Canadian has had her older sister, Brittany, on the bag
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Is Rose Zhang's Caddie?
Zhang has been partnered with the experienced Jason Gilroyed since her professional debut in June 2023
By Ben Fleming Published
-
12 Things You Didn't Know About Ayaka Furue
The Japanese star is making a big impression on the LPGA Tour – here are some things about her you may not have known
By Mike Hall Published