World Wide Technology Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
PGA Championship hero Michael Block appears as the tournament heads to a new venue
The PGA Tour heads to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, which takes place at a new venue in 2023 thanks to the previous host course, El Camaleon at Mayakoba, heading to LIV Golf.
El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante makes its PGA Tour debut and it also marks the first time a course designed by Tiger Woods features on the Tour. The course, which opened in 2014, is influenced by those of Southern California where the 15-time Major winner honed his skills growing up.
Meanwhile, it is designed to offer several ways to play each hole, and boasts views over the Pacific Ocean, mature vegetation and native dunes.
Days after he was confirmed for the ISPS Handa Australian Open at the end of November, one of the players taking on the challenge of the course is PGA Championship hero Michael Block, who appears thanks to being a PGA Section Champion.
The popular club pro, who upset the odds to finish T15 at the Oak Hill Major, has made two appearances on the PGA Tour since that event, but missed the cut in each. He will be hoping that, back in the limelight, he can recapture the kind of form that saw him finish ahead of the likes of Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm in the second Major of the year.
Another player who has captured headlines this year is Team Europe Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg. The Swede, who only turned professional in June, already has one DP World Tour win under his belt, and a maiden PGA Tour win appears to be a matter of when, not if.
The 23-year-old finished T2 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October and followed that up with T13 at the Shriners Children’s Open. Already at World No.58, Aberg is the sixth highest-ranked player in the field, and will surely go into the tournament with plenty of confidence.
The highest-ranked player in the field is one many thought was unfortunate to miss out on a maiden Ryder Cup appearance. Cameron Young ranks 17th in the world but was overlooked by Team USA captain Zach Johnson for the biennial match at Marco Simone. He is making his first start since a T15 in August’s BMW Championship.
Another up-and-coming player who will be confident of success is Sahith Theegala, particularly after he claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in the Fortinet Championship in September.
Lucas Glover also had designs on a Ryder Cup appearance, but didn’t quite do enough to persuade Johnson he was worthy of a wildcard despite victories in the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship leading up to the match. He makes his first start since a T20 at the Tour Championship.
Charles Schwab Challenge champion Emiliano Grillo and Honda Classic winner Chris Kirk complete the list of players in the world’s top 50 making an appearance.
One player who isn’t in the field is defending champion Russell Henley. He beat Brian Harman four shots in 2022 but the wait goes on for his return to action following a T13 in August’s Tour Championship.
Other former winners in the field include 2018 champion Matt Kuchar, Patton Kizzire, who claimed the title the year before, and 2014 victor Charley Hoffman.
Players are competing for an $8.2m purse, and the winner will claim $1.476m.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.
World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,476,000
|2nd
|$893,800
|3rd
|$565,800
|4th
|$401,800
|5th
|$336,200
|6th
|$297,250
|7th
|$276,750
|8th
|$256,250
|9th
|$239,850
|10th
|$223,450
|11th
|$207,050
|12th
|$190,650
|13th
|$174,250
|14th
|$157,850
|15th
|$149,650
|16th
|$141,450
|17th
|$133,250
|18th
|$125,050
|19th
|$116,850
|20th
|$108,650
|21st
|$100,450
|22nd
|$92,250
|23rd
|$85,690
|24th
|$79,130
|25th
|$72,570
|26th
|$66,010
|27th
|$63,550
|28th
|$61,090
|29th
|$58,630
|30th
|$56,170
|31st
|$53,710
|32nd
|$51,250
|33rd
|$48,790
|34th
|$46,740
|35th
|$44,690
|36th
|$42,640
|37th
|$40,590
|38th
|$38,950
|39th
|$37,310
|40th
|$35,670
|41st
|$34,030
|42nd
|$32,390
|43rd
|$30,750
|44th
|$29,110
|45th
|$27,470
|46th
|$25,830
|47th
|$24,190
|48th
|$22,878
|49th
|$21,730
|50th
|$21,074
|51st
|$20,582
|52nd
|$20,090
|53rd
|$19,762
|54th
|$19,434
|55th
|$19,270
|56th
|$19,106
|57th
|$18,942
|58th
|$18,778
|59th
|$18,614
|60th
|$18,450
|61st
|$18,286
|62nd
|$18,122
|63rd
|$17,958
|64th
|$17,794
|65th
|$17,630
World Wide Technology Championship Field
- Åberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- Armour, Ryan
- Benitez, Isidro
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Block, Michael
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Billy
- Detry, Thomas
- Díaz, Roberto
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Epson, Hunter
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgs, Harry
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Ishikawa, Ryo
- Islas, Jose
- Cristobal
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Chase
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Kim, Michael
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knade, Peter
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Naegel, Chris
- Norlander, Henrik
- Núñez, Augusto
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Suh, Justin
- Summerhays, Preston
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Vázquez, Sebastián
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
What Is The Purse For The World Wide Technology Championship?
The tournament purse is $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m. The runner-up will win $893,800. The prize money is identical to last year's offering, when Russell Henley claimed the title.
Where Is The World Wide Technology Championship Being Played?
After the regular venue, El Camaleon at Mayakoba, moved to LIV Golf, the tournament takes place at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante. It is the first time the course, which was designed by Tiger Woods and opened in 2014, features on the PGA Tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
