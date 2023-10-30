World Wide Technology Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The PGA Tour heads to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship, which takes place at a new venue in 2023 thanks to the previous host course, El Camaleon at Mayakoba, heading to LIV Golf.

El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante makes its PGA Tour debut and it also marks the first time a course designed by Tiger Woods features on the Tour. The course, which opened in 2014, is influenced by those of Southern California where the 15-time Major winner honed his skills growing up.

Meanwhile, it is designed to offer several ways to play each hole, and boasts views over the Pacific Ocean, mature vegetation and native dunes.

Days after he was confirmed for the ISPS Handa Australian Open at the end of November, one of the players taking on the challenge of the course is PGA Championship hero Michael Block, who appears thanks to being a PGA Section Champion.

The popular club pro, who upset the odds to finish T15 at the Oak Hill Major, has made two appearances on the PGA Tour since that event, but missed the cut in each. He will be hoping that, back in the limelight, he can recapture the kind of form that saw him finish ahead of the likes of Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm in the second Major of the year.

Another player who has captured headlines this year is Team Europe Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg. The Swede, who only turned professional in June, already has one DP World Tour win under his belt, and a maiden PGA Tour win appears to be a matter of when, not if.

The 23-year-old finished T2 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October and followed that up with T13 at the Shriners Children’s Open. Already at World No.58, Aberg is the sixth highest-ranked player in the field, and will surely go into the tournament with plenty of confidence.

Ludvig Aberg goes looking for his maiden PGA Tour title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest-ranked player in the field is one many thought was unfortunate to miss out on a maiden Ryder Cup appearance. Cameron Young ranks 17th in the world but was overlooked by Team USA captain Zach Johnson for the biennial match at Marco Simone. He is making his first start since a T15 in August’s BMW Championship.

Another up-and-coming player who will be confident of success is Sahith Theegala, particularly after he claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in the Fortinet Championship in September.

Lucas Glover also had designs on a Ryder Cup appearance, but didn’t quite do enough to persuade Johnson he was worthy of a wildcard despite victories in the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship leading up to the match. He makes his first start since a T20 at the Tour Championship.

Charles Schwab Challenge champion Emiliano Grillo and Honda Classic winner Chris Kirk complete the list of players in the world’s top 50 making an appearance.

One player who isn’t in the field is defending champion Russell Henley. He beat Brian Harman four shots in 2022 but the wait goes on for his return to action following a T13 in August’s Tour Championship.

Russell Henley won the 2022 title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other former winners in the field include 2018 champion Matt Kuchar, Patton Kizzire, who claimed the title the year before, and 2014 victor Charley Hoffman.

Players are competing for an $8.2m purse, and the winner will claim $1.476m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,476,000 2nd $893,800 3rd $565,800 4th $401,800 5th $336,200 6th $297,250 7th $276,750 8th $256,250 9th $239,850 10th $223,450 11th $207,050 12th $190,650 13th $174,250 14th $157,850 15th $149,650 16th $141,450 17th $133,250 18th $125,050 19th $116,850 20th $108,650 21st $100,450 22nd $92,250 23rd $85,690 24th $79,130 25th $72,570 26th $66,010 27th $63,550 28th $61,090 29th $58,630 30th $56,170 31st $53,710 32nd $51,250 33rd $48,790 34th $46,740 35th $44,690 36th $42,640 37th $40,590 38th $38,950 39th $37,310 40th $35,670 41st $34,030 42nd $32,390 43rd $30,750 44th $29,110 45th $27,470 46th $25,830 47th $24,190 48th $22,878 49th $21,730 50th $21,074 51st $20,582 52nd $20,090 53rd $19,762 54th $19,434 55th $19,270 56th $19,106 57th $18,942 58th $18,778 59th $18,614 60th $18,450 61st $18,286 62nd $18,122 63rd $17,958 64th $17,794 65th $17,630

World Wide Technology Championship Field

Åberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

Armour, Ryan

Benitez, Isidro

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Billy

Detry, Thomas

Díaz, Roberto

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Epson, Hunter

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgs, Harry

Hirata, Kensei

Hoffman, Charley

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Ishikawa, Ryo

Islas, Jose

Cristobal

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Chase

Kang, Jeffrey

Kim, Michael

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knade, Peter

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Naegel, Chris

Norlander, Henrik

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Summerhays, Preston

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Vázquez, Sebastián

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

