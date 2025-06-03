Bryson DeChambeau Follows Tiger Woods With President Trump White House Visit

The US Open champion made the visit to the White House on Sunday, where DeChambeau was seen striking golf balls on the South Lawn

Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump walk up to the White House
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Bryson DeChambeau is known for being golf's content king and, on Sunday afternoon, the golfer was in a very special place to create yet more coverage on social media.

Visiting the White House, DeChambeau met with President Donald Trump, as the pair also attended Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in the process.

In a tweet from the White House's Special Assistant, Margo Martin, DeChambeau was seen striking golf balls from the White House's South Lawn, with the two-time Major winner finding the cut out green in front of the iconic venue.

Later appearing at Trump's golf course, the President joked with spectators that him and DeChambeau play a lot of golf together, claiming: "It's not a very pleasant experience for me because I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter.

"My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I say, 'Yeah sorta, pretty close... it's not close.'"

Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump walk up to the White House

DeChambeau and Trump walk up to the Oval Office on Sunday evening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau's not the only player to be seen at the White House recently, with Tiger Woods also making an appearance at the start of last month.

Although unclear the reason for the visit, it was one of the first times Woods had been spotted in the public eye since the announcement of his relationship with Trump's former daughter-in-law Vanessa.

In terms of DeChambeau, his mind will now turn to LIV Golf Virginia on the 6 - 8th June, before Oakmont the week after, where the 31-year-old is defending his US Open championship.

Aiming to join Woods and Hale Irwin as a three-time US Open winner, DeChambeau will be one of the favorites, especially after finishing no higher than fifth in his last five starts.

Included in those performances are a victory at LIV Golf Korea, as well as a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and T5 at The Masters.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸