Bryson DeChambeau Follows Tiger Woods With President Trump White House Visit

Bryson DeChambeau is known for being golf's content king and, on Sunday afternoon, the golfer was in a very special place to create yet more coverage on social media.

Visiting the White House, DeChambeau met with President Donald Trump, as the pair also attended Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in the process.

SPOTTED: @brysondech throwing darts on the South Lawn of the White House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kh9UVV4W7CJune 2, 2025

In a tweet from the White House's Special Assistant, Margo Martin, DeChambeau was seen striking golf balls from the White House's South Lawn, with the two-time Major winner finding the cut out green in front of the iconic venue.

Later appearing at Trump's golf course, the President joked with spectators that him and DeChambeau play a lot of golf together, claiming: "It's not a very pleasant experience for me because I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter.

"My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I say, 'Yeah sorta, pretty close... it's not close.'"

DeChambeau and Trump walk up to the Oval Office on Sunday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau's not the only player to be seen at the White House recently, with Tiger Woods also making an appearance at the start of last month.

Although unclear the reason for the visit, it was one of the first times Woods had been spotted in the public eye since the announcement of his relationship with Trump's former daughter-in-law Vanessa.

In terms of DeChambeau, his mind will now turn to LIV Golf Virginia on the 6 - 8th June, before Oakmont the week after, where the 31-year-old is defending his US Open championship.

Aiming to join Woods and Hale Irwin as a three-time US Open winner, DeChambeau will be one of the favorites, especially after finishing no higher than fifth in his last five starts.

Included in those performances are a victory at LIV Golf Korea, as well as a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship and T5 at The Masters.